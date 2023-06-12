Ready to trade up to a ‘grand’ home in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Ready to trade up to a ‘grand’ home in Aberdeen?

Find out what the Grandhome development has to offer.

In partnership with BrewDog
A photo of a new home in Grandhome development.

When families and couples are upsizing to a bigger property, they will find all they are looking for (and more) in the new build home in Aberdeen, at Bridge of Don.

In fact, the Cala development at Mains of Grandhome is selling fast. So far, all properties in phase one have been snapped up. And a selection of four and five-bedroom detached homes remain in phase two with the development more than 80% sold.

If you are house-hunting and looking to trade up to a new build home in Aberdeen, the five-bedroom Lewis could be right up your street. One of a few five-bedroom Cala-built homes, the Lewis was launched last summer.

Why buy a five-bedroom home?

Benefiting from five spacious bedrooms, the Lewis house style is detached and, according to Cala website, offers “the perfect flexible indoor and outdoor space for the whole family to enjoy”. Buying a new-build home is also energy efficient, saving you money of your monthly energy bills. This is according to the latest HBF report.

Did you know, last year, new build homeowners saved an average of £2,500 a year in energy bills in comparison to older homes?

The five-bedroom showhome at Grandhome.
Inside the showhome at Grandhome.
One of five bedrooms.
Spacious dining area.

As it is part of Cala’s Light & Space collection, this five-bedroom home offers the height of contemporary living. It has flexible three-zone living. And, of course, as with all Cala homes, the property showcases the house-builder’s impeccable reputation for beautiful design, build quality and high specification.

If you want to imagine yourself in this property, then you are invited to explore the Lewis and see it for yourself, in person, by booking an appointment to view the showhome.

What’s unique about Cala is that no other housebuilder in the entire Grandhome development (read on to find out more about the 10-year plan) is building homes as big as this developer. There are also very few new-builds of this size and spec available in the Bridge of Don area.

Benefits of viewing a showhome

Can’t wait to book a showhome visit? Then let’s take a virtual tour around the Lewis now:

Once you have made an appointment to see the showhome, you will be shown around by a representative from Cala. There are many benefits to having a tour of the showhome, here are just a few:

  • It gives you an opportunity to see the build quality and high standard of workmanship
  • It allows you to see the property and potentially fall in love with it before buying it
  • You can admire the interior design, taking décor tips into your new home
  • You can start to plan your furniture layout in the property
  • You can begin to imagine yourself living here with your loved ones

Why should I buy a new build home in Aberdeen development?

Just like Claire and James Irvine, you too could find your dream family home at Mains of Grandhome. The couple were looking to relocate but wanted to remain close to Bridge of Don where youngest child was still at school.

A photo of happy buyers in their new Cala home.
Claire and family are delighted with their new build home in Aberdeen.

Claire said: “We had walked past the development at Grandhome so many times with our dog and it’s always been somewhere that we said we would love to move to. The development has a wonderful vibe and feels like its own little village. Never did we think we would ever be lucky enough to have the opportunity to live here!”

After viewing the showhome, the couple put a deposit down and could not be happier.

Cala offers several tempting incentives to homebuyers, including fixed price properties and part-exchange. The housebuilder sometimes offer a contribution to the Land and Building Transaction Tax (LBTT) or deposit. Flooring and turf are included on all Cala properties as standard.

Happy buyer Claire added: “I also cannot recommend Cala’s Part Exchange service enough as it made the big move the easiest buying and selling experience we have ever had.”

More about Grandhome

A photo of the senery in Bridge of Don, Aberdeenshire.
Grandhome is a huge development in Bridge of Don, Aberdeenshire.

The Cala development at Grandhome is part of a huge new community being created in the Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Find out more about Cala at Grandhome. Over the long term, Grandhome will become a vibrant community and include:

  • Up to 7,000 houses, located within a network of walkable neighbourhoods
  • Retail centres in each neighbourhood, likely to include shops, small offices and community buildings
  • A business park
  • Up to three primary schools and one secondary school, with associated recreational facilities
  • A health centre
  • A network of parks and green spaces for recreational use, including natural woodlands, formal parks, neighbourhood squares and sports pitches
  • A vibrant high street with shops, cafes and restaurants, intended to support the wider Bridge of Don area.

Find out more about the Grandhome consortium and masterplan and Cala’s Mains of Grandhome development.

Make an appointment to talk to Cala and view the showhome today.

