Ready to trade up to a ‘grand’ home in Aberdeen?

When families and couples are upsizing to a bigger property, they will find all they are looking for (and more) in the new build home in Aberdeen, at Bridge of Don.

In fact, the Cala development at Mains of Grandhome is selling fast. So far, all properties in phase one have been snapped up. And a selection of four and five-bedroom detached homes remain in phase two with the development more than 80% sold.

If you are house-hunting and looking to trade up to a new build home in Aberdeen, the five-bedroom Lewis could be right up your street. One of a few five-bedroom Cala-built homes, the Lewis was launched last summer.

Why buy a five-bedroom home?

Benefiting from five spacious bedrooms, the Lewis house style is detached and, according to Cala website, offers “the perfect flexible indoor and outdoor space for the whole family to enjoy”. Buying a new-build home is also energy efficient, saving you money of your monthly energy bills. This is according to the latest HBF report.

Did you know, last year, new build homeowners saved an average of £2,500 a year in energy bills in comparison to older homes?

As it is part of Cala’s Light & Space collection, this five-bedroom home offers the height of contemporary living. It has flexible three-zone living. And, of course, as with all Cala homes, the property showcases the house-builder’s impeccable reputation for beautiful design, build quality and high specification.

If you want to imagine yourself in this property, then you are invited to explore the Lewis and see it for yourself, in person, by booking an appointment to view the showhome.

What’s unique about Cala is that no other housebuilder in the entire Grandhome development (read on to find out more about the 10-year plan) is building homes as big as this developer. There are also very few new-builds of this size and spec available in the Bridge of Don area.

Benefits of viewing a showhome

Can’t wait to book a showhome visit? Then let’s take a virtual tour around the Lewis now:

Once you have made an appointment to see the showhome, you will be shown around by a representative from Cala. There are many benefits to having a tour of the showhome, here are just a few:

It gives you an opportunity to see the build quality and high standard of workmanship

It allows you to see the property and potentially fall in love with it before buying it

You can admire the interior design, taking décor tips into your new home

You can start to plan your furniture layout in the property

You can begin to imagine yourself living here with your loved ones

Why should I buy a new build home in Aberdeen development?

Just like Claire and James Irvine, you too could find your dream family home at Mains of Grandhome. The couple were looking to relocate but wanted to remain close to Bridge of Don where youngest child was still at school.

Claire said: “We had walked past the development at Grandhome so many times with our dog and it’s always been somewhere that we said we would love to move to. The development has a wonderful vibe and feels like its own little village. Never did we think we would ever be lucky enough to have the opportunity to live here!”

After viewing the showhome, the couple put a deposit down and could not be happier.

Cala offers several tempting incentives to homebuyers, including fixed price properties and part-exchange. The housebuilder sometimes offer a contribution to the Land and Building Transaction Tax (LBTT) or deposit. Flooring and turf are included on all Cala properties as standard.

Happy buyer Claire added: “I also cannot recommend Cala’s Part Exchange service enough as it made the big move the easiest buying and selling experience we have ever had.”

More about Grandhome

The Cala development at Grandhome is part of a huge new community being created in the Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Find out more about Cala at Grandhome. Over the long term, Grandhome will become a vibrant community and include:

Up to 7,000 houses, located within a network of walkable neighbourhoods

Retail centres in each neighbourhood, likely to include shops, small offices and community buildings

A business park

Up to three primary schools and one secondary school, with associated recreational facilities

A health centre

A network of parks and green spaces for recreational use, including natural woodlands, formal parks, neighbourhood squares and sports pitches

A vibrant high street with shops, cafes and restaurants, intended to support the wider Bridge of Don area.

Find out more about the Grandhome consortium and masterplan and Cala’s Mains of Grandhome development.

Make an appointment to talk to Cala and view the showhome today.