‘Cast-iron guarantee’ to dual the A9, confirms Humza Yousaf

First Minister Humza Yousaf has reaffirmed the government’s “cast-iron guarantee” to dual the A9 following ongoing delays to the project.

As one of the SNP’s pledges during its 2007 election campaign, the A9 dualling project has been derailed and will not hit the target completion date of 2025.

Around 30 miles of the section between Inverness and Perth has already been dualled, however, 80 miles is still single carriageway.

Earlier this year, a bid to upgrade the Tomatin to Moy section was rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

Speaking to the P&J outside the new National Treatment Centre in Inverness, Mr Yousaf said the government had an “important obligation” when it came to spending public money.

He emphasized the £400m that the government has already invested in upgrades and said he knew the challenges in getting the project completed.

Having travelled by car to Inverness, Mr Yousaf would have passed parts of the A9, which have tragically claimed the lives of some motorists.

In 2022, 13 people died on the A9 stretch between Perth and Inverness, and only last month 18-year-old Regan Johnstone died following a crash at Tomatin.

Mr Yousaf said: “Of course, one life lost is one life too many on our roads, be it the A9 or anywhere else on our transport network.

“We know there have been issues raised about safety, that’s why we are absolutely committed to dualling the A9, that’s a cast-iron guarantee from the Scottish Government to do so, that’s why we are investing over £400m in dualling projects.”

Mr Yousaf’s comments come as members of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association claim they have known for years the pledge to dual the A9 by 2025 would not be met.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing has long criticised his own government for their failure to dual the route, warning it could even be 2050 before the work is finished.

Last week, Transport Minister Kevin Stewart left the role citing bouts of poor mental health as the reason, with a successor yet to be appointed.

Transport Scotland confirmed it remains “fully committed” to the dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

A spokesman added: “Transport Scotland has a long record of successful procurement, which balances the need to attract competition from the marketplace with protecting the public purse.”