‘Cast-iron guarantee’ to dual the A9, confirms Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Cast-iron guarantee’ to dual the A9, confirms Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf, in Inverness yesterday, reaffirmed the government's commitment to complete the project.

By Ross Hempseed

First Minister Humza Yousaf has reaffirmed the government’s “cast-iron guarantee” to dual the A9 following ongoing delays to the project.

As one of the SNP’s pledges during its 2007 election campaign, the A9 dualling project has been derailed and will not hit the target completion date of 2025.

Around 30 miles of the section between Inverness and Perth has already been dualled, however, 80 miles is still single carriageway.

Earlier this year, a bid to upgrade the Tomatin to Moy section was rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

Speaking to the P&J outside the new National Treatment Centre in Inverness, Mr Yousaf said the government had an “important obligation” when it came to spending public money.

Humza Yousaf says he remains committed to dualling the A9 but has a obligation to use public money wisely. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He emphasized the £400m that the government has already invested in upgrades and said he knew the challenges in getting the project completed.

Having travelled by car to Inverness, Mr Yousaf would have passed parts of the A9, which have tragically claimed the lives of some motorists.

In 2022, 13 people died on the A9 stretch between Perth and Inverness, and only last month 18-year-old Regan Johnstone died following a crash at Tomatin.

Mr Yousaf said: “Of course, one life lost is one life too many on our roads, be it the A9 or anywhere else on our transport network.

‘One life lost is one life too many on our roads’

“We know there have been issues raised about safety, that’s why we are absolutely committed to dualling the A9, that’s a cast-iron guarantee from the Scottish Government to do so, that’s why we are investing over £400m in dualling projects.”

Mr Yousaf’s comments come as members of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association claim they have known for years the pledge to dual the A9 by 2025 would not be met.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing has long criticised his own government for their failure to dual the route, warning it could even be 2050 before the work is finished.

There remains 80 miles of single carriageway on the A9 to be dualled. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

Last week, Transport Minister Kevin Stewart left the role citing bouts of poor mental health as the reason, with a successor yet to be appointed.

Transport Scotland confirmed it remains “fully committed” to the dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

A spokesman added: “Transport Scotland has a long record of successful procurement, which balances the need to attract competition from the marketplace with protecting the public purse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The A86 has been closed due to landslides following heavy rainfall. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
A86 closed due to landslides with motorists facing 100-mile diversion route
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 13.6.23 Picture shows; An impression of Gro For You in Tain. Tain. Supplied by Farmer Jones Academy/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid Date; Unknown
Innovation centre in Tain gets the green light, former police station to be turned…
A man standing on the edge of a very dry riverbed.
Aberdeenshire rewilding project set to benefit from £110k award
A bottle of Wiggle beer sitting on the hike into Knoydart.
Free beer for anyone taking on the 15mile hike to the UK's most remote…
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Home Bargains and four other new shops among plans lodged for the east side…
Wildcat in the wild view from front looking to the right.
Fears 60% of wildcats reintroduced to Cairngorms could die as part of scheme
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers call for help after being punched in the face three times
Stromness Lifeboat crew, guild members and coastguards with Louise and family.
Woman saved after 'terrible' cliff fall returns to Orkney to thank rescuers
Barra Airport
Extra time for anyone wanting to run cafe at world-famous Barra Airport
A dog and a coastguard volunteer on board a inflatable recue boat in Glencoe.
'Ruff' rescue for dog stuck in mud and water in Glencoe

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]