‘A generous, kind man’: Death of Glenmoriston Town House Hotel owner Barry Larsen announced

Businessman was involved in dozens of businesses over the years.

By Louise Glen
A picture of a tanned man in a dark coloured tee-shirt.
The death of Barry Larsen was made today. Image: William T Fraser/ Facebook.

Prominent Inverness businessman Barry Larsen has died, aged 66.

Mr Larsen, owner of Glenmoriston Town House Hotel, and the Contrast Bistro, died on June 11 in the care of Highland Hospice.

In a notice of his death, he is described as a “dearly loved son, adored husband of Hilary, a much-loved father, loyal friend and well-respected businessman”.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the home of William T Fraser on Culduthel Road in Inverness

Mr Larsen was a pupil of Balloch Primary School in the city.

Death notice for Inverness businessman Barry Larsen

Classmates at Balloch Primary School remembered him fondly as having an “entrepreneurial spirit”.

At one time Mr Larsen was said to have owned every Wimpy Burger franchise in Scotland, except in his hometown of Inverness.

Wimpy restaurants were owned by Mr Larsen
Wimpy Fraserburgh. Image: Wimpy.

He was involved in several businesses throughout his life, including the Eastgate Centre Food Hall, the Glenmoriston Town House Hotel, Lorimers Restaurant and Takeaway and Contrast Brasserie restaurant.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay once visited Mr Larsen’s Inverness French restaurant, Abstract, at Ness Bank, in 2005 to offer advice.

In a notice of his death, it read: “Barry Larsen, Newmore, Muir of Ord. 19.12.1956 – 11.06.2023.

“Peacefully at the Highland Hospice on Sunday, 11th June 2023, Barry Walter Larsen, aged 66 years.

“Dearly loved son of the late Walter and Elsie, adored husband of Hilary, a much-loved father, loyal friend and well-respected businessman.

“A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place on Thursday June 22 at noon in the funeral home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.

“All welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations for the Highland Hospice may be given at the service or via the link here.”

For those unable to attend, the service will steam live from www.williamtfraserandson.co.uk/live-stream

Tributes to a kind and polite man

Many colleagues and friends have posted tributes to Mr Larsen online.

Ann Heinowski wrote: “Worked for Barry at Lorimers in the mid to late 90’s he was a great boss.

“Thoughts with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Charlene Bain said: “Always remember Mr Larson from Mercedes such a gent. Sending love to family and friends.”

Another wote: “So so sad  Such an amazing, generous, kind man and wonderful employer.”

Cheryl Mackintosh said: “Wonderful man who will be sadly missed by many.”

