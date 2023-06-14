The end is in sight! Aberdeen’s King George VI Bridge expected to reopen within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The end is in sight! Aberdeen’s King George VI Bridge expected to reopen within days

Roads misery in the south of Aberdeen city centre could be over soon with the imminent reopening of the King George VI bridge.

By Alastair Gossip
The roadworks on the King George VI bridge caused massive queues on many routes south of Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The roadworks on the King George VI bridge caused massive queues on many routes south of Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Months of misery for motorists using Aberdeen’s King George VI bridge is expected to end within days.

Roads chiefs have announced £330,000 work on the River Dee crossing has taken less time than feared.

Drivers travelling to and from the south of Aberdeen have faced months of frustration as a result of the resurfacing and waterproofing.

King George VI bridge roadworks caused ‘chaos’

To manage the disruption, council bosses imposed a one-way system on the B-listed structure – and another, in the opposite direction, on the Bridge of Dee.

Work continues on the King George VI bridge in May 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Work continues on the King George VI bridge in May 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

That those were switched halfway through the project only added to the confusion of drivers who had just begun to navigate the queues.

Work began on March 14 and were hoped to be finished in mid June.

But a three-week delay was announced in April, pencilling in queues right through until the end of June.

More serious degradation of the structure was found, meaning contractors thought the work would take longer.

So few companies bid for the bridge work that the council was forced to their schedules.

Traffic builds towards the King George VI bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Traffic builds towards the King George VI bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Relief for South College Street road users too

However, city roads and infrastructure manager Doug Ritchie told councillors the second phase of work, after the direction switch on the bridges, had actually gone faster than anticipated.

“The current estimated opening date is Tuesday,” he announced to applause at the Town House.

It was the first of two ovations for long-serving official, who was overseeing the bridge overhaul as his last major project ahead of retirement.

He also revealed work in South College Street should be completed in the first week of July.

King George VI bridge inquest: ‘Sad truth is roadworks cause delays’

The news came as councillors demanded the council review the ordeal, which has tortured motorists for months.

All agreed the closures could have been handled better.

Top brass blamed the shortage of contractors for the overlapping upheaval on the bridges and South College Street.

Traffic cones across King George iV.
The north-bound carriageway on the King George VI bridge was closed first. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

However the SNP-Lib Dem administration and Labour split over whether it merited being called “chaos”.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “The sad truth is roadworks cause delays. What we need to do is review the bridge project and see if lessons can be learned.”

Labour’s Lynn Thomson – whose Torry and Ferryhill ward bore the brunt of the bridge chaos – countered: “I am delighted to hear the bridge is to open on June 20.

“All bridges are bottlenecks and so any closure will cause disruption. But I am sure there are lessons that can be learned.”

Aberdeen’s traffic nightmare: When will it end?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash