CalMac says MV Hebridean Isles to remain in dry dock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A further delay in the return of the MV Hebridean Isles will cause yet more headaches for ferry users.

The vessel, that generally runs on the Uig- Lochmaddy-Tarbert triangle route, remains unavailable for service while work continues to repair a “controllable pitch propeller issue”.

The vessel remains in dry dock in Troon while engineers work to resolve an issue.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive, said: “Ongoing work to MV Hebridean Isles has so far not fixed the issue and I am sorry that this has not yet been resolved.

“This delay is causing network-wide disruption and means that we must make difficult decisions regarding services once again.

“As we do not have a return to service date, we have had to plan service delivery around its continued absence using the vessels we have available.”

He added: “We will reassess these deployment plans as soon as we have a date of return for MV Hebridean Isles.”

What is the impact to the ferry network?

CalMac said the MV Isle of Arran will remain on the Islay route while Ardrossan-Brodick will continue to be served by MV Caledonian Isles and MV Alfred until July 27.

This further delay means that the Campbeltown ferry service will remain cancelled until July 27 at the earliest.

From June 30, MV Alfred will operate to the current published timetable and MV Isle of Arran bookings will be transferred to that vessel. Once the transfer is complete by the end of next week, any remaining capacity will be bookable for customers.

MV Lord of the Isles is expected to return to the Lochboisdale route as planned on July 1, when MV Finlaggan returns to the Islay route from annual maintenance.

The Press and Journal has compiled a list of the boats of the CalMac boats detailed the age of every vessel owned by CMal.