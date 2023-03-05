Boats of the CalMac fleet – what age are ferries on the West Coast and what routes do they run?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boats of the CalMac fleet – what age are ferries on the West Coast and what routes do they run?

By Louise Glen
March 5, 2023, 10:38 am Updated: March 5, 2023, 10:41 am
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan

CalMac is the operating contractor for the Scottish Government and it has 34 vessels operating the Clyde and Hebridean routes.

More than half of its boats, 18, were built in the last century.

We have sorted the vessels into age order the oldest first, and then the boats that are currently in production.

All the boats are owned by Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal), an arms length organisation also fully owned by the Scottish Government.

Due to European legislation, until now CalMac has made a bid to be the operator of the ferry network.

It has won the bid for the west coast, and SERCO won the bid for the Northern Isles contract.

MV Loch Frisa currently operating the Oban to Craignure route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

1970s

  • 1976 MV Isle of Cumbrae, Ailsa Shipbuilding Co Ltd, Troon. Route: Tarbert – Portavadie route.

1980s

  • 1984 MV Isle of Arran, Ferguson Ailsa. Route Ardrossan to Arran and Campbeltown.
  • 1985 MV Hebridean Isles, Cochrane shipbuilders Ltd, Selby, North Yorkshire.
  • 1986 MV Loch Riddon, Richard Dunston Ltd, Hessle, East Yorkshire. Route: Largs – Cumbrae route.
  • 1986 MV Loch Striven, Richard Dunston (Hessle) Ltd, East Yorkshire Route: Oban to Lismore.
  • 1986 MV Loch Linnhe, Relief vessel for the smaller vessels since 2017.
  • 1987 MV Loch Ranza, Richard Dunston Ltd, Hessle, East Yorkshire Route: Tayinloan to Gigha.
  • 1989 MV Lord of the Isles, Appledore Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Glasgow.

  • MV Clansman. Picture by Allan Milligan

1990s

  • 1991 MV Loch Dunvegan, Fergusons Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow.
  • 1991 MV Loch Fyne, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Mallaig to Armadale on Skye.
  • 1992 MV Loch Buie, James N Miller & Sons Ltd, St Monans, Fife. Route: Mull to Iona.
  • 1992 MV Loch Tarbert, James N Miller & Sons Ltd, St Monans, Fife. Route: Tobermory – Kilchoan.
  • 1993 MV Caledonian Isles, Richards Shipbuilders Ltd, Lowestoft, Suffolk. Route: Ardrossan to Brodick, Arran.
  • 1995 MV Isle of Lewis, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Oban to Barra.
  • 1996 MV Loch Bhrusda, McTay Marine, Bromborough, Merseyside. Route: Clyde-based relief small vessel.
  • 1997 MV Loch Alainn, Buckie Shipyard Ltd, Buckie, Banffshire. Route: Barra to Eriskay.
  • 1998 MV Clansman, Appledore Shipbuilders Ltd, Devon. Relief vessel.
  • 1998 MV Isle of Mull, Appledore Ferguson. Route: Oban to Craignure.
MV Hebrides. Image: Shutterstock.

2000s

  • 2000 MV Ali Cat, in service since June 30 2011, built in 2000 (Cowes). Route: Gourock – Dunoon.
  • 2000 MV Hebrides, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow.
  • 2000 MV Lochnevis, Ailsa Shipbuilding Co Ltd, Troon. Route: Small Isles of Canna, Eigg, Muck and Rum from Mallaig.
  • 2001 MV Argyll Flyer, in service since June 30, 2011, OCEA, Les Sables-d’Olonne, France. Route: Gourock – Dunoon.
  • 2003 MV Coruisk, Appledore Shipbuilders Ltd, Bideford, Devon.
  • 2003 MV Loch Portain, McTay Marine, Bromborough, Merseyside. Route: Berneray and Leverburgh.
  • 2005 MV Bute, Stocznia Remontowa, Gdansk, Poland). Route: Wemyss Bay and Rothesay, Bute.
  • 2007 MV Argyle, Stocznia Remontowa, Gdansk, Poland. Route: Wemyss Bay and Rothesay, Bute.
  • 2007 MV Chieftain, Voyager Boatyard, Millbrook, near Plymouth.  Route: Gourock – Kilcreggan.
  • 2007 MV Loch Shira, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Largs and Cumbrae.
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.

2010s

  • 2011 MV Finlaggan, Remontawa S.A., Gdansk, Poland, Route: Kennacraig to Port Ellen and Port Askaig on Islay.
  • 2012 MV Hallaig Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland.
  • 2013 MV Lochinvar Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland.
  • 2014 MV Loch Seaforth 2014 Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft MBH and Co KG. Route: Ullapool and Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.
  • 2015 MV Catriona, Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland. Route: Lochranza to Tarbert (Loch Fyne).
  • 2015 MV Loch Frisa 2015 Sefine Shipyard, Altinova, Turkey. Route: Oban and Craignure.
  • 2017 MV Carvoria, built: 2017 (Malakoff Ltd, Lerwick, Shetland). Route: Gallanach and Kerrera.

In production

Two in Glasgow 

Hull 801 and 802 (Glen Sannox) are in production at Ferguson’s they are five years late in delivery.

Two in Turkey boatyard for the Islay route

Islay expects a new vessel by October 2024, and a second in 2025.  Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Turkey, is where the two vessels are being built for CMAL.

Two Turkey-built boats for the Little Minch

Two new vessels for the Little Minch routes between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert (Harris). Work to build the ferries will now begin at Cemre Marin Endustri A.S shipyard in Turkey, with an expected delivery date for both in June and October 2025 respectively.

 

 

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented