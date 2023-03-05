Boats of the CalMac fleet – what age are ferries on the West Coast and what routes do they run?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac is the operating contractor for the Scottish Government and it has 34 vessels operating the Clyde and Hebridean routes.

More than half of its boats, 18, were built in the last century.

We have sorted the vessels into age order the oldest first, and then the boats that are currently in production.

All the boats are owned by Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal), an arms length organisation also fully owned by the Scottish Government.

Due to European legislation, until now CalMac has made a bid to be the operator of the ferry network.

It has won the bid for the west coast, and SERCO won the bid for the Northern Isles contract.

1970s

1976 MV Isle of Cumbrae, Ailsa Shipbuilding Co Ltd, Troon. Route: Tarbert – Portavadie route.

1980s

1984 MV Isle of Arran , Ferguson Ailsa. Route Ardrossan to Arran and Campbeltown.

, Ferguson Ailsa. Route Ardrossan to Arran and Campbeltown. 1985 MV Hebridean Isles , Cochrane shipbuilders Ltd, Selby, North Yorkshire.

, Cochrane shipbuilders Ltd, Selby, North Yorkshire. 1986 MV Loch Riddon , Richard Dunston Ltd, Hessle, East Yorkshire. Route: Largs – Cumbrae route.

, Richard Dunston Ltd, Hessle, East Yorkshire. Route: Largs – Cumbrae route. 1986 MV Loch Striven , Richard Dunston (Hessle) Ltd, East Yorkshire Route: Oban to Lismore.

, Richard Dunston (Hessle) Ltd, East Yorkshire Route: Oban to Lismore. 1986 MV Loch Linnhe, Relief vessel for the smaller vessels since 2017.

Relief vessel for the smaller vessels since 2017. 1987 MV Loch Ranza , Richard Dunston Ltd, Hessle, East Yorkshire Route: Tayinloan to Gigha.

, Richard Dunston Ltd, Hessle, East Yorkshire Route: Tayinloan to Gigha. 1989 MV Lord of the Isles, Appledore Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Glasgow.

Appledore Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Glasgow.

1990s

1991 MV Loch Dunvegan , Fergusons Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow.

, Fergusons Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. 1991 MV Loch Fyne , Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Mallaig to Armadale on Skye.

, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Mallaig to Armadale on Skye. 1992 MV Loch Buie , James N Miller & Sons Ltd, St Monans, Fife. Route: Mull to Iona.

, James N Miller & Sons Ltd, St Monans, Fife. Route: Mull to Iona. 1992 MV Loch Tarbert , James N Miller & Sons Ltd, St Monans, Fife. Route: Tobermory – Kilchoan.

, James N Miller & Sons Ltd, St Monans, Fife. Route: Tobermory – Kilchoan. 1993 MV Caledonian Isles , Richards Shipbuilders Ltd, Lowestoft, Suffolk. Route: Ardrossan to Brodick, Arran.

, Richards Shipbuilders Ltd, Lowestoft, Suffolk. Route: Ardrossan to Brodick, Arran. 1995 MV Isle of Lewis, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Oban to Barra.

Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Oban to Barra. 1996 MV Loch Bhrusda , McTay Marine, Bromborough, Merseyside. Route: Clyde-based relief small vessel.

, McTay Marine, Bromborough, Merseyside. Route: Clyde-based relief small vessel. 1997 MV Loch Alainn , Buckie Shipyard Ltd, Buckie, Banffshire. Route: Barra to Eriskay.

, Buckie Shipyard Ltd, Buckie, Banffshire. Route: Barra to Eriskay. 1998 MV Clansman , Appledore Shipbuilders Ltd, Devon. Relief vessel.

, Appledore Shipbuilders Ltd, Devon. Relief vessel. 1998 MV Isle of Mull, Appledore Ferguson. Route: Oban to Craignure.

2000s

2000 MV Ali Cat , in service since June 30 2011, built in 2000 (Cowes). Route: Gourock – Dunoon.

, in service since June 30 2011, built in 2000 (Cowes). Route: Gourock – Dunoon. 2000 MV Hebrides, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow.

Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. 2000 MV Lochnevis , Ailsa Shipbuilding Co Ltd, Troon. Route: Small Isles of Canna, Eigg, Muck and Rum from Mallaig.

, Ailsa Shipbuilding Co Ltd, Troon. Route: Small Isles of Canna, Eigg, Muck and Rum from Mallaig. 2001 MV Argyll Flyer, in service since June 30, 2011, OCEA, Les Sables-d’Olonne, France. Route: Gourock – Dunoon.

in service since June 30, 2011, OCEA, Les Sables-d’Olonne, France. Route: Gourock – Dunoon. 2003 MV Coruisk , Appledore Shipbuilders Ltd, Bideford, Devon.

, Appledore Shipbuilders Ltd, Bideford, Devon. 2003 MV Loch Portain , McTay Marine, Bromborough, Merseyside. Route: Berneray and Leverburgh.

, McTay Marine, Bromborough, Merseyside. Route: Berneray and Leverburgh. 2005 MV Bute, Stocznia Remontowa, Gdansk, Poland). Route: Wemyss Bay and Rothesay, Bute.

Stocznia Remontowa, Gdansk, Poland). Route: Wemyss Bay and Rothesay, Bute. 2007 MV Argyle, Stocznia Remontowa, Gdansk, Poland. Route: Wemyss Bay and Rothesay, Bute.

Stocznia Remontowa, Gdansk, Poland. Route: Wemyss Bay and Rothesay, Bute. 2007 MV Chieftain , Voyager Boatyard, Millbrook, near Plymouth. Route: Gourock – Kilcreggan.

, Voyager Boatyard, Millbrook, near Plymouth. Route: Gourock – Kilcreggan. 2007 MV Loch Shira, Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd, Port Glasgow. Route: Largs and Cumbrae.

2010s

2011 MV Finlaggan, Remontawa S.A., Gdansk, Poland, Route: Kennacraig to Port Ellen and Port Askaig on Islay.

Remontawa S.A., Gdansk, Poland, Route: Kennacraig to Port Ellen and Port Askaig on Islay. 2012 MV Hallaig Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland.

Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland. 2013 MV Lochinvar Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland.

Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland. 2014 MV Loch Seaforth 2014 Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft MBH and Co KG. Route: Ullapool and Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

2015 MV Catriona , Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland. Route: Lochranza to Tarbert (Loch Fyne).

, Ferguson Shipbuilders, Port Glasgow, Scotland. Route: Lochranza to Tarbert (Loch Fyne). 2015 MV Loch Frisa 2015 Sefine Shipyard, Altinova, Turkey. Route: Oban and Craignure.

2015 Sefine Shipyard, Altinova, Turkey. Route: Oban and Craignure. 2017 MV Carvoria, built: 2017 (Malakoff Ltd, Lerwick, Shetland). Route: Gallanach and Kerrera.

In production

Two in Glasgow

Hull 801 and 802 (Glen Sannox) are in production at Ferguson’s they are five years late in delivery.

Two in Turkey boatyard for the Islay route

Islay expects a new vessel by October 2024, and a second in 2025. Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Turkey, is where the two vessels are being built for CMAL.

Two Turkey-built boats for the Little Minch

Two new vessels for the Little Minch routes between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert (Harris). Work to build the ferries will now begin at Cemre Marin Endustri A.S shipyard in Turkey, with an expected delivery date for both in June and October 2025 respectively.