Invergordon care home closes following staffing pressures

A Highland care home has closed its doors for good.

Castle Gardens care home in Invergordon was earmarked for closure by HC-One in March, leaving its 35 elderly residents in need of a new home.

The closure was prompted by a prolonged struggle with retaining staff.

Today, health bosses have confirmed the home is no longer in operation.

The company worked with partner agencies NHS Highland and Highland Council to rehome all of the residents.

‘We have found new homes for all of the residents’

In a statement, an NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “NHS Highland, Highland Council and HC-One can confirm that the planned closure of Castle Gardens care home has now concluded.

“We have found new homes for all of the residents who had been living in Castle Gardens care home and they have moved to their new homes.

“We wish to thank everyone involved in this closure process for their hard work in ensuring continuity of care for the residents and supporting them to find alternative accommodation.”

Castle Gardens care home is the fifth care home to close in the Highlands in the last 14 months.

In 2021, the Invergordon care facility received a good rating from the Care Inspectorate following an unannounced inspection.

However, in March, the owners of the home said they had decided to close the facility despite exhausting all efforts to save it.