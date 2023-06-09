Toot away! Invergordon cruise ship horn ban lifted after community backlash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port bosses have reversed a decision to stop cruise ships sounding their foghorns leaving the Cromarty Firth after a public backlash.

The long-established practice was halted last week after a single complaint from a resident in Cromarty.

The Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) advised masters to refrain from blowing their horns when leaving the firth.

But the decision outraged many local people who said the tradition should continue.

Petition called for return of ship horns

Many people took to social media to criticise the “killjoy” who made the complaint and urge a re-think.

Some said as well as being a popular tradition, the horns also have a safety function to indicate different vessel manoeuvres.

A petition calling for the return of the familiar sounds has gathered more than 1,600 signatures in a few days.

PoCF said in a statement: “Following a pause of horns being sounded ‘for entertainment purposes’ in the vicinity of Cromarty while we responded to a query from the community, and after the overwhelming feedback in support of the foghorns, this practice has been reinstated with immediate effect.”

It said it was delighted to receive many positive comments about the tradition and thanked people for the feedback.

“The opinions of and feedback from communities around the firth are incredibly important to us.”

The authority will discuss the issue further at a regular meeting with local community councils later this month.

Cruise ships have continued to sound their horns as they leave Invergordon which is a major cruise ship destination.

Cromarty resident Toria Anderson, who started the petition, said she is absolutely delighted that the horns have been reinstated for the cruise liners passing Cromarty.

“The support the petition has had is incredible, with over 1,600 signatures.

It shows visitors are welcome

“It’s times like this when the communities come together. It’s an honour to be part of such a wonderful community in Cromarty.

“It’s great for the economy in our area too, showing visitors and tourists that we are welcoming, we want them to visit us and appreciate the business they bring into the area.”

The town has started welcoming what will be a record numbers of passengers and ships during the 2023 cruise liner season.

The cruise ship season started in April and more than 125 vessel visits are due at Invergordon by mid October.

These will bring at least 200,000 visitors to the Easter Ross port, boosting the region’s economy by an estimated £20 million this year.

