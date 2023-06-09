Toot away! Invergordon cruise ship horn ban lifted after community backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toot away! Invergordon cruise ship horn ban lifted after community backlash

A petition calling for the return of the long-established practice gathered more than 1,600 signatures.

By John Ross
After a public outcry a ban on cruise ship horns leaving the Cromarty Firth has been lifted
After a public outcry a ban on cruise ship horns leaving the Cromarty Firth has been lifted

Port bosses have reversed a decision to stop cruise ships sounding their foghorns leaving the Cromarty Firth after a public backlash.

The long-established practice was halted last week after a single complaint from a resident in Cromarty.

The Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) advised masters to refrain from blowing their horns when leaving the firth.

But the decision outraged many local people who said the tradition should continue.

Petition called for return of ship horns

Many people took to social media to criticise the “killjoy” who made the complaint and urge a re-think.

Some said as well as being a popular tradition, the horns also have a safety function to  indicate different vessel manoeuvres.

A petition calling for the return of the familiar sounds has gathered more than 1,600 signatures in a few days.

PoCF said in a statement: “Following a pause of horns being sounded ‘for entertainment purposes’ in the vicinity of Cromarty while we responded to a query from the community, and after the overwhelming feedback in support of the foghorns, this practice has been reinstated with immediate effect.”

It said it was delighted to receive many positive comments about the tradition and thanked people for the feedback.

“The opinions of and feedback from communities around the firth are incredibly important to us.”

The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia arrives in the Cromarty Firth. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The authority will discuss the issue further at a regular meeting with local community councils later this month.

Cruise ships have continued to sound their horns as they leave Invergordon which is a major cruise ship destination.

Cromarty resident Toria Anderson, who started the petition, said she is absolutely delighted that the horns have been reinstated for the cruise liners passing Cromarty.

“The support the petition has had is incredible, with over 1,600 signatures.

It shows visitors are welcome

“It’s times like this when the communities come together. It’s an honour to be part of such a wonderful community in Cromarty.

“It’s great for the economy in our area too, showing visitors and tourists that we are welcoming, we want them to visit us and appreciate the business they bring into the area.”

The town has started welcoming what will be a record numbers of passengers and ships during the 2023 cruise liner season.

People line the streets as The MSC Cruise Ship, MSC Meraviglia, docks in Invergordon.
Cruise ships bring millions of pounds into the local economy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The cruise ship season started in April and more than 125 vessel visits are due at Invergordon by mid October.

These will bring at least 200,000 visitors to the Easter Ross port, boosting the region’s economy by an estimated £20 million this year.

