A9 closed north of Aviemore following lorry and car crash

A section of a busy Highlands road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Aberdeen to Perth road just after 6pm.

The collision took place north of Aviemore at the A95 junction.

It is understood that a lorry and a car are involved.

Photos from the scene show the lorry is on its side with debris and fuel covering the road.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road has been closed in both directions as a result.

NEW❗ ⌚ 18:25#A9 Aviemore – Granish The carriageway is

⛔CLOSED⛔

in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/uYKIFrtAvj — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 19, 2023

A fire service spokeswoman said four appliances and a community response were dispatched after receiving reports of the crash at 6.07pm.

The stop message came in at 7.23pm and all appliances left by 8pm.

Police and ambulance crews are also in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10pm on Monday, June 19, we received reports of a two-vehicle crash at on the A9 between Aviemore and Granish.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use the local diversion.

Police Scotland would like to advise that due to a crash, there is a road closure on the A9 between Aviemore and Granish. The carriageway is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place and the public are asked to avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/0GBrYk2PFG — Police Scotland South Highlands (@PSOSSouthHigh) June 19, 2023

More to follow.