NHS Highland nurse named nurse of the year for transforming Raigmore Hospital ward

Colleagues described nurse Amy Noble as energetic, inspirational and one of the best nurses to work with.

By Lottie Hood
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award.
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award. Image: Royal College of Nursing Scotland.

A nurse who led a respiratory hospital ward in Inverness has been singled out as “the very best of nursing in Scotland”.

NHS Highland nurse, Amy Noble, was awarded the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) nurse of the year award in Scotland for her “dedication and passion”.

At the time of her nomination, Ms Noble was leading the respiratory ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Under her leadership, Ms Noble dramatically cut down readmissions. She also helped to ensure equality of access across a wide geography.

Colleagues described her as energetic, inspirational and one of the best nurses to work with.

Raigmore Hospital Inverness.
Amy Noble helped to transform the respiratory ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Proud of doing a good job for colleagues and patients

By developing a partnership with Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, Ms Noble transformed respiratory care resulting in readmissions dropping from 20% to 8%.

Now the assistant divisional nurse manager, she was also nominated for her passion for the field and for striving to develop the future nursing workforce in NHS Highland.

On receiving the RCN’s adult nursing award and then nurse of the year, Mr Noble thanked her team and patients.

She said: “I feel massively proud and really inspired to keep working to do a good job for both my colleagues and our patient in the Highlands.

“This award is not just for me. It’s for the team, in the respiratory ward and across NHS Highland, who work so hard to ensure patients receive the best care.”

Inspires through her ‘passion, dedication and outstanding contribution’

The award was presented on Wednesday, June 21, by the RCN’s general secretary and chief executive, Pat Cullen, RCN Scotland board chairwoman, Julie Lamberth and RCN Scotland director, Colin Poolman.

Mr Poolman was quick to thank all the nominees their hard work who often work in extremely challenging circumstances.

He said: “Huge congratulations to Amy on her well-deserved award. She has truly succeeded in raising the standards of care for her patients.

“The judges were inspired by her passion, dedication, and outstanding contribution, evident in the numerous nominations we received from nursing and other colleagues.

“Amy’s nominations stood out as exemplifying the very best of nursing in Scotland and we are proud to call Amy our nurse of the year”.

Ms Lamberth added: “As a dedicated and passionate nurse Amy is truly inspiring.

“It was clear from the sheer number of nominations Amy received how highly she is thought of and the difference she makes.

“Nursing touches all of us at various points in our lives.

“The commitment, dedication and passion shared by all our finalists shows that, no matter how challenging the working conditions, nurses and nursing support workers are focused on doing their best for those they care for.”

Henrietta Marriott from from NHS Highland was also highly commended for the people’s choice award. 

University of Highlands and Islands student, Samuel Thomas, was also highly commended for the student of the year award.

