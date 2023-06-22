Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to ‘heat expansion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to ‘heat expansion’

The 200-year old bridge has been out of action for road users sine Friday.

By Louise Glen
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed.
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed,. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

A 200-year-old bridge in Inverness has lost its ability to swing because of high temperatures.

Owners Scottish Canals said the bridge has been out of use since Friday, and it is not known when it will reopen.

The bridge forms part of the busy A82 road network between the city and its western edge toward Fort William.

Road users have been complaining that the bridge closure was causing tailbacks.

A new bridge over the canal, Torvean Bridge, has been taking the brunt of the displaced traffic – but closures of 15-20 minutes mean half hour tail backs in the city.

Inverness swing bridge closure meant councillor missed funeral

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, Inverness South ward, said he was disappointed to miss a funeral after he got caught up in a half-hour tailback on Wednesday.

Tomnahurich Bridge is closed.
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

He said: “I was on my way to the funeral of a family friend and I was so delayed I missed the start of the funeral and could not attend.

“The introduction of the new additional West Link Crossing on the Caledonian Canal was heralded as a big improvement to improve traffic flow into and out of Inverness.

“The second canal swing bridge 100 yards along the canal from the original bridge was intended to improve traffic flow from the A82 into the Highland capital and from city traffic out to Loch Ness and local traffic to Torvean, Kinmylies and Scorguie.

“Motorists have benefited from the extra bridge over the canal for two years now.”

He continued: “The closure this week resulted in a step back in time, to when Inverness traffic flow continually ground to a halt each time the single canal swing bridge crossing at Torvean on the A82 was closed to traffic, to allow boats to pass along the canal.”

He wants to know when the Tomnahurich bridge will reopen.

The A82 has been closed since Friday. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

A Scottish Canals spokesman said: “Due to heat expansion, Tomnahurich Bridge, on the Caledonian Canal has been closed to road traffic since Friday June 16,  as a result of recent extreme hot weather, we are unable to swing the bridge.

“We have been monitoring the weather closely and as a pre-emptive measure to minimise disruption to both traffic and canal users a nearby diversion was put in place at Torvean Bridge over the weekend.

He added: “The bridge has been open to our canal users during this period and our team are working with both Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland to resolve this issue with our 200-year-old asset.”

The swing mechanism on the Tomnahurich Bridge was not working.
TThe swing mechanism on the Tomnahurich Bridge was not working. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

