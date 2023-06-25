Lerwick lifeboat launched to aid yacht minutes before start of Shetland Races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lerwick lifeboat launched to aid yacht minutes before start of Shetland Races

The call-out is believed to be the 900th involving Lerwick lifeboat.

By Ellie Milne
Lerwick lifeboat towing the Norwegian yacht
The Norwegian yacht was towed across the harbour by Lerwick lifeboat on Sunday morning. Image: RNLI Lerwick

A lifeboat crew was called to aid a yacht taking part in this year’s Shetland Races just minutes before it was due to set off across the North Sea.

The 39ft Norwegian yacht was at the start line of the second leg of the Lerwick to Bergen race on Sunday morning when it fouled its propeller in creel lines near the Bressay marina.

The five people on board called the coastguard for assistance and the Lerwick lifeboat was launched at 7.55am – just five minutes before the race was scheduled to start.

The Lerwick lifeboat was launched to the start line of leg two of the Shetland Races. Image: RNLI Lerwick

The crew attached a line to tow the stricken vessel across the harbour but its own crew was soon able to untangle the propeller and restore power to the engine.

After a slight delay, the yacht set sail once again to catch up with the other racers heading to Bergen.

Stephen Manson, coxswain of Lerwick lifeboat, said: ““It was unfortunate timing for this vessel to get caught in creel lines, just as all the racing yachts assembled this morning.

‘We hope they can make up time in the race’

“We were able to navigate across a busy harbour to reach them quickly but thankfully the crew of the yacht were able to free the fouled rope themselves.

“We hope they can make up time in the race and we hope all the vessels have a safe passage across the North Sea back to Bergen.”

The call-out is believed to be the 900th for Lerwick lifeboat since the first RNLI lifeboat took up service in Lerwick Harbour in 1930.

