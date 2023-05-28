Take in the beauty of Bergen and enjoy the stunning sights of Norway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A platter of huge healthy shrimps served with simple bread and butter was delivered with a smile and a wink.

Welcome to beautiful Bergen, a UNESCO Gastronomy and World Heritage City and deservedly too, if you like fine foods. Better still, it’s easily reached from Aberdeen on twice daily flights (once on Saturdays) via Widerøe Airlines .

From freshly caught fish cakes, to the Norwegian delicacy of waffles and sweet brown whey cheese, Bergen is a hot bed for cuisine.

One of the best ways of seeing what’s on offer is to take a food tour with Bergen Base Camp, where guide Anne combines samples of local goodies with historical facts from the city , once a centre of the Hanseatic League.

And it’s not only food which hits the spot, the city is known for its beautiful beers and pure hot apple toddy, the non alcoholic drink served best at the quaint café, Det Lille Kaffekompanient.

So much to see

A chance to sample some of the best food and drink around takes place from September 1st and 2nd at Bergen’s food festival, which has something for all the family, from sampling to lectures and of course, a good old party.

Choose the well placed Scandic Torget hotel, next to the bustling fish market nestled between the fjords and city’s seven mountains and close to the city’s two Michelin starred restaurants and you will be well placed to have some fun.

Culturally, there is much to see, with Bryggen, a series of Hanseatic heritage commercial buildings now containing a first class history museum and the fabulous Kode Art Museum, the country’s second biggest, which includes paintings by Norway’s Edvard Munch and an interpretation of his work by Andy Warhol, among the must see. A Bergen visitor’s card will help cut the admission costs.

An early morning dip at Nordnes Sjøbad, an outdoor swimming complex sees you brave the freezing sea, before warming up in the heated pool and sauna. And then its time to take the Fløibanen funicular, for access to hiking, spectacular views of the city and outdoor accommodation. There is also another cable car which takes you up to Mount Ulriken for more fantastic views and fine dining at the Skyskraperan Restaurant.

One of Europe’s prettiest places

Bergen is a hub for Widerøe Airline flights across the country and a 30 minute hop transports you to possibly one of Europe’s prettiest places and the old-fashioned Fjærland Fjordstove Hotell, which must have some of the most spectacular views in the world.

Perched on the edge of The Sogne Fjord, the longest and deepest in Norway and with the impressive Jostedalsbreen Glacier, at its mouth, this is place is heaven.

The village of Fjærland is renowned for its book festival, but it’s the outdoors which are the lure, with opportunities to join the larger than life Captain Thor from Balestrand Fjordangling to catch the dish of the day, cooked up later for dinner and join Jarle from Fjærland Guiding for some serious hiking or a shot on his floating sauna. The nearby Norwegian glacier museum & Ulltveit-Moe climate centre is a great place to brush up on your knowledge.

A great way to return back to Bergen and enjoy the views is via Flåm, famous for its light railway, affording breath-taking views and also for the Fretheim Hotel, which dates back to 1870 and has some wonderful historical rooms and is situated at the heart of the habour/railway line.

Great location to see the Northern Lights

The hotel is a great centre for shoe-snow hiking in the nearby forests and for the more adventurous, a chance to admire the views on the UNSECO Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjords, aboard a fast moving RIB .

One of the prettiest places to visit in Northern Norway is the city of Tromsø, known as the Paris of the North and which also boasts a beautiful Arctic Church and troll, art polar and marine museums. Accommodation wise the central Thon Hotel is an ideal base.

A picture postcard harbour with an iconic bridge, majestic mountains and rising hills of houses, all particularly impressive at night, when the lights twinkle, make this city magical.

It’s also the perfect place to go Northern Lights chasing , with eager watchers prepared to be teased in the hope of seeing the dancing creations.

Surrounded by water, a must is an early morning visit to the floating sauna, cooling yourself down in the icy waters and then out for the day with Northern Yachting , enjoying the ever changing mountains or spotting orcas and maybe a spot of fishing.

In this part of the world, the ancient Sami culture and all things reindeer are celebrated too, from watching these magnificent creatures take part in wacky “horse” races to feeding and meeting them up close, a tradition which makes Norway an extra special place to visit.

Factfile

Wideroe flies daily from London and twice daily from Aberdeen (once on Saturdays) to its hub at Bergen, from where there are frequent connections to Tromsø and other towns and cities in Norway. Fares to Bergen from just £62 single. www.wideroe.no/en

For more information on each region, check out the tourist boards at: Bergen – en.visitbergen.com/ Tromsø – www.visittromso.no/

North Norway – nordnorge.com/en

Fjord Norway – www.fjordnorway.com