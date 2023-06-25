Boys aged 13 among six teenagers charged over assaults in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Boys aged 13 among six teenagers charged over assaults in Aberdeen city centre

Police were called to Union Street and St Nicholas Street on Saturday evening.

By Ellie Milne
Locator of Union Street in Aberdeen
A man had to be taken to hospital for treatment following an assault on Union Street on Saturday evening. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Two 13-year-old boys are among six teenagers charged after a spate of anti-social behaviour – including two assaults – in Aberdeen city centre.

Police received reports of two attacks taking place on Saturday evening.

A man had to be taken to hospital for treatment following an assault on Union Street at about 7.10pm.

Officers were then made aware of the assault of a 36-year-old man on St Nicholas Street at about 8.40pm.

He did not sustain any injuries.

Six teenagers charged

Four boys, aged 13, 13, 15 and 16, have been charged in connection with the incidents.

They will all be reported to the youth justice management unit and the procurator fiscal.

Another 15-year-old, who was charged in connection with same incidents and further drug offences, will also be reported to the youth justice management unit.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man was also charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Anti-social behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’

Inspector John Lumsden, from the city centre community policing team, said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and officers will continue to patrol these areas.

“We are aware of the effect anti-social behaviour has on the local community.

“Alongside our city centre partners we are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of disorder, which will not be tolerated.

“We will take appropriate and robust action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“I encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour to contact police on 101.”

