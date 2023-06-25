Boys aged 13 among six teenagers charged over assaults in Aberdeen city centre

Two 13-year-old boys are among six teenagers charged after a spate of anti-social behaviour – including two assaults – in Aberdeen city centre.

Police received reports of two attacks taking place on Saturday evening.

A man had to be taken to hospital for treatment following an assault on Union Street at about 7.10pm.

Officers were then made aware of the assault of a 36-year-old man on St Nicholas Street at about 8.40pm.

He did not sustain any injuries.

Six teenagers charged

Four boys, aged 13, 13, 15 and 16, have been charged in connection with the incidents.

They will all be reported to the youth justice management unit and the procurator fiscal.

Another 15-year-old, who was charged in connection with same incidents and further drug offences, will also be reported to the youth justice management unit.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man was also charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Anti-social behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’

Inspector John Lumsden, from the city centre community policing team, said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and officers will continue to patrol these areas.

“We are aware of the effect anti-social behaviour has on the local community.

“Alongside our city centre partners we are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of disorder, which will not be tolerated.

“We will take appropriate and robust action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“I encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour to contact police on 101.”