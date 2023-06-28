One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair would particularly suit a hands-on owner with an interest in the Highlands and in Gaelic culture.

By John Ross
The 19th century inn is one of the oldest in Skye
The 19th century inn is one of the oldest in Skye

A buyer with interest in the Gaelic language and culture is being sought for one of the oldest inns in Skye.

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair, a ten bedroom hotel, pub and restaurant overlooking the Sound of Sleat, is on the market at offers over £795,000.

A 0.65-acre plot of land to the rear of the hotel is also listed at £80,000.

The current owner is Lady Lucilla Noble, widow of the late Sir Iain Noble. Sir Iain was a leading entrepreneur who founded the Gaelic college Sabhal Mor Ostaig on Skye in 1973.

Sir Iain acquired 20,000 acres of the Macdonald estate in Skye in 1972. He was also co-founder of the Edinburgh-based Noble Grossart merchant bank.

Why is the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair for sale?

The hotel is located in Ardvasar – Àird a’ Bhàsair in Gaelic – looking over to the hills of Knoydart and just 800 metres from the pier at Armadale and the ferry from Mallaig.

The landmark property is seen as one of the best places to visit in Skye.

Part of the Eilean Iarmain group of businesses, it features a lounge bar and restaurant, public bar and function room. It also has a beer garden and 10 en-suite letting bedrooms, four with sea views.

There is also a two bedroom owners’ apartment on the first floor and a private car park.

Building on Sir Iain’s legacy, in 2017 Lady Lucilla oversaw the purchase of the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair.

The sale will allow the team to focus more on other parts of the business and the estate.

This includes the sister hotel Eilean Iarmain at Isleornsay as well as Gaelic whiskies and gins.

The hotel is located near the ferry pier

Lucilla Noble said: “We’ll be very sorry to say goodbye to the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair.

“However, we believe now is the time to allow someone else to come in and make their own mark on this charming building of character and history.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone to join the thriving hospitality industry on the world-renowned Isle of Skye.”

Who could buy the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair?

Stuart Drysdale is the founder of commercial estate agency Drysdale and Company.

He said: “It is rare for a property with this history and of this calibre to come onto the market.

“The Sleat peninsula is a very desirable, tranquil location and with around 600,000 visitors coming to Skye every year. There is no shortage of need for high quality accommodation.

“The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair would particularly suit a hands-on owner with an interest in the Highlands and in Gaelic culture.”

He added: “Drysdale & Company is delighted to have been entrusted with the sale of this very special property by the family.

“They are keen to see it passed on to a new owner who is keen to play their part in contributing to the rich culture of the Highlands and the community of Skye.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

More from Press and Journal

Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Former Lord Chamberlain to royal family dies aged 97
Midfielder Max Sheaf has joined Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract
Inveraray Pharmacy is being sold for £275,000. Image: Christie&Co.
Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inverary up for sale
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Elgin City mourns the loss of chairman Graham Tatters' wife, Paula
An artists impressions of CARZAR when completed. Image: Dicksons of Inverness
£1m Inverness car showroom aimed at under 35s set to open
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Paige Ruddy appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Paige Ruddy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman pulled out clumps of partner's hair and accused her of being a 'grass'
Inverness Sheriff Court
Thief targeted salons, stealing straighteners and fake tan to fund his drug habit
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy celebrate with the Scottish Cup trophy after winning the tournament at the first attempt. Back row (left to right): Michael Watt, Alan Redford, Dmytrov Zabrodin, David Littlejohn (manager). Front row (left to right): David Booth, Grant Campbell, Chris Angus, Dean Elrick (coach). Photo courtesy of Grant Campbell
Grant Campbell aims to continue growing futsal in Aberdeen after Scottish Cup glory
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates a win against Dundee United in March. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Graeme Shinnie will be Aberdeen's inspiration and a key signing for Barry…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The pros and cons of Elgin's food and drink scene - and why some believe 'more support' is needed for new businesses Picture shows; Jennifer and Mike McEwan of Humble Burger in Elgin. Munro Place, Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The pros and cons of Elgin's food and drink scene — and why some…