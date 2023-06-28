One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000

A buyer with interest in the Gaelic language and culture is being sought for one of the oldest inns in Skye.

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair, a ten bedroom hotel, pub and restaurant overlooking the Sound of Sleat, is on the market at offers over £795,000.

A 0.65-acre plot of land to the rear of the hotel is also listed at £80,000.

The current owner is Lady Lucilla Noble, widow of the late Sir Iain Noble. Sir Iain was a leading entrepreneur who founded the Gaelic college Sabhal Mor Ostaig on Skye in 1973.

Sir Iain acquired 20,000 acres of the Macdonald estate in Skye in 1972. He was also co-founder of the Edinburgh-based Noble Grossart merchant bank.

Why is the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair for sale?

The hotel is located in Ardvasar – Àird a’ Bhàsair in Gaelic – looking over to the hills of Knoydart and just 800 metres from the pier at Armadale and the ferry from Mallaig.

The landmark property is seen as one of the best places to visit in Skye.

Part of the Eilean Iarmain group of businesses, it features a lounge bar and restaurant, public bar and function room. It also has a beer garden and 10 en-suite letting bedrooms, four with sea views.

There is also a two bedroom owners’ apartment on the first floor and a private car park.

Building on Sir Iain’s legacy, in 2017 Lady Lucilla oversaw the purchase of the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair.

The sale will allow the team to focus more on other parts of the business and the estate.

This includes the sister hotel Eilean Iarmain at Isleornsay as well as Gaelic whiskies and gins.

Lucilla Noble said: “We’ll be very sorry to say goodbye to the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair.

“However, we believe now is the time to allow someone else to come in and make their own mark on this charming building of character and history.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone to join the thriving hospitality industry on the world-renowned Isle of Skye.”

Who could buy the Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair?

Stuart Drysdale is the founder of commercial estate agency Drysdale and Company.

He said: “It is rare for a property with this history and of this calibre to come onto the market.

“The Sleat peninsula is a very desirable, tranquil location and with around 600,000 visitors coming to Skye every year. There is no shortage of need for high quality accommodation.

“The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair would particularly suit a hands-on owner with an interest in the Highlands and in Gaelic culture.”

He added: “Drysdale & Company is delighted to have been entrusted with the sale of this very special property by the family.

“They are keen to see it passed on to a new owner who is keen to play their part in contributing to the rich culture of the Highlands and the community of Skye.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE