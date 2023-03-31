Great things to do and see in Skye

Skye is famous for its gorgeous scenery and warm welcome.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It’s a place of time-honoured tradition that is enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

But how do you get the most out of your time on this beautiful island?

Here we give you guide to some of the best things to do and see in Skye.

Ragamuffin

Ragamuffin is a unique collection of designer clothes and knitwear in a riot of colours and textures, and that little something to make you smile. Not only do they sell knitwear but you will find some amazing other little tressures in their wonderful shop. They can’t wait to welcome you all.

Find Ragamuffin on Instagram and Facebook, as well as by calling 01471 844217 or emailing ragamuffinskye@gmail.com

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair

Situated in the pretty village of Ardvasar, overlooking the waters of the Sound of Sleat and the majestic hills of mainland Knoydart beyond, The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair is one of the oldest inns on Skye.

The only hotel within walking distance of the Mallaig to Armadale ferry, make your visit an authentic “over the sea to Skye” trip or, for an even more atmospheric journey, come to Mallaig by train along the world famous and breath-taking West Highland Line!

They have a selection of suites, double and twin rooms, either looking over the water towards the hills of Knoydart, or with garden and woodland views.

They offer modern Scottish fare and there is both indoor and outdoor seating available. Enjoy local seafood in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere in the MacNaMara bar and restaurant. The dog friendly Bothan Bar is a cosy Highland pub which also has outdoor seating for relaxing over a dram or cocktail and taking in the spectacular view.

Book direct for the best price online, or by calling 01471 844 223 or e-mailing bookings@airdabhasair.co.uk

Café Sia

Café Sia is a restaurant situated near the foot of the Red Cuillin Hills in Broadford on the Isle of Skye, offering local meat and seafood and delicious wood-fired dishes including pizzas.

Their Italian wood-fired oven was made in Tuscany and is at the very heart of their kitchen. Lunch and dinner menus are created from locally-sourced seasonal produce that highlights the very best of what the Isle of Skye’s natural larder has to offer.

Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options are available also. Enjoy their speciality wine list with organic and biodynamic wines, cocktails as well as sorbets and ice creams! Pizza takeaway also available through Siaway, their takeaway extension. Free wifi

Find Cafe Sia on Facebook, online or by calling 01471 822616.

The Gaelic Whiskies and The Gaelic Gins

The Gaelic Whiskies and The Gaelic Gins have their headquarters at Eilean Iarmain in the south of the Isle of Skye. Situated on the old stone pier, just around the corner from Hotel Eilean Iarmain, there you can purchase their multi award-winning Whiskies and Gins and also enjoy a free tasting before you buy!

The Gaelic Whiskies are produced by Pràban na Linne, a small boutique whisky company which was founded in 1976 by the Scottish entrepreneur Sir IaIn Noble of Eilean Iarmain to provide authentic whiskies of quality for the connoisseurs of the Gaelic speaking Hebridean Islands of Scotland. The company continues to focus on quality and remains one of the few independent businesses in the Scotch Whisky industry.

The Gaelic Gins are distilled on the estate at Eilean Iarmain, next door to the hotel, and is handcrafted with our passion for a fine spirit. Our small copper pot still, which was traditionally employed distilling illicit whisky, now vapour infuses the Gaelic Gins – inspiring their well-rounded aromatics and refined rich texture. These are hugely characterful gins, distilled from the heart!

Their Bùth (shop) is open Mon-Fri, 10.30-5pm. Pop in and visit!

You can also find them on Facebook and online.