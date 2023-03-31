Great things to do and see in Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Great things to do and see in Skye

A guide to some of the isle's must-visit destinations.

The Isle of Skye
Presented by local businesses

Skye is famous for its gorgeous scenery and warm welcome.

It’s a place of time-honoured tradition that is enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

But how do you get the most out of your time on this beautiful island?

Here we give you guide to some of the best things to do and see in Skye.

Ragamuffin

Ragamuffin jumpers
Ragamuffin has stylish and high quality knitwear.

Ragamuffin is a unique collection of designer clothes and knitwear in a riot of colours and textures, and that little something to make you smile. Not only do they sell knitwear but you will find some amazing other little tressures in their wonderful shop. They can’t wait to welcome you all.

Find Ragamuffin on Instagram and Facebook, as well as by calling 01471 844217 or emailing ragamuffinskye@gmail.com

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair for great things to do and see in Skye
The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair is a great place to stay and eat on Skye.

Situated in the pretty village of Ardvasar, overlooking the waters of the Sound of Sleat and the majestic hills of mainland Knoydart beyond, The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair is one of the oldest inns on Skye.

The only hotel within walking distance of the Mallaig to Armadale ferry, make your visit an authentic “over the sea to Skye” trip or, for an even more atmospheric journey, come to Mallaig by train along the world famous and breath-taking West Highland Line!

They have a selection of suites, double and twin rooms, either looking over the water towards the hills of Knoydart, or with garden and woodland views.

They offer modern Scottish fare and there is both indoor and outdoor seating available. Enjoy local seafood in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere in the MacNaMara bar and restaurant. The dog friendly Bothan Bar is a cosy Highland pub which also has outdoor seating for relaxing over a dram or cocktail and taking in the spectacular view.

Book direct for the best price online, or by calling 01471 844 223 or e-mailing  bookings@airdabhasair.co.uk

Café Sia

Cafe Sia pizza
Cafe Sia servers wood-fired pizzas.

Café Sia is a restaurant situated near the foot of the Red Cuillin Hills in Broadford on the Isle of Skye, offering local meat and seafood and delicious wood-fired dishes including pizzas.

Their Italian wood-fired oven was made in Tuscany and is at the very heart of their kitchen. Lunch and dinner menus are created from locally-sourced seasonal produce that highlights the very best of what the Isle of Skye’s natural larder has to offer.

Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options are available also. Enjoy their speciality wine list with organic and biodynamic wines, cocktails as well as sorbets and ice creams! Pizza takeaway also available through Siaway, their takeaway extension. Free wifi

Find Cafe Sia on Facebook, online or by calling 01471 822616.

The Gaelic Whiskies and The Gaelic Gins

Gaelic whiskies and gaelic gins
Browsing the Gaelic Whiskies and Gaelic Gins is among the great things to do and see in Skye.

The Gaelic Whiskies and The Gaelic Gins have their headquarters at Eilean Iarmain in the south of the Isle of Skye.  Situated on the old stone pier, just around the corner from Hotel Eilean Iarmain, there you can purchase their multi award-winning Whiskies and Gins and also enjoy a free tasting before you buy!

The Gaelic Whiskies are produced by Pràban na Linne, a small boutique whisky company which was founded in 1976 by the Scottish entrepreneur Sir IaIn Noble of Eilean Iarmain to provide authentic whiskies of quality for the connoisseurs of the Gaelic speaking Hebridean Islands of Scotland. The company continues to focus on quality and remains one of the few independent businesses in the Scotch Whisky industry.

The Gaelic Gins are distilled on the estate at Eilean Iarmain, next door to the hotel, and is handcrafted with our passion for a fine spirit. Our small copper pot still, which was traditionally employed distilling illicit whisky, now vapour infuses the Gaelic Gins – inspiring their well-rounded aromatics and refined rich texture.  These are hugely characterful gins, distilled from the heart!

Their Bùth (shop) is open Mon-Fri, 10.30-5pm. Pop in and visit!

You can also find them on Facebook and online.

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Dr Helen Webberley at the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, during her appeal hearing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
GP who ran transgender clinic wins appeal after misconduct finding
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and…
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Highland man: 'I could die if I eat meat because a tiny creature bit…
Could this be the perfect way to spend your Easter? Image: Shutterstock.
12 eggcellent activities to do over the Easter holidays in the north and north-east
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Chloe Davidson of The Soo's Lug in Alford Picture shows; Chloe Davidson of The Soo's Lug in Alford. Alford. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Close-knit team is at heart of Alford bacon cafe The Soo's Lug – managed…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, March 25 Picture shows; Crispy potato dumplings, lamb and potato stew. Albert Bartlett. Supplied by Albert Bartlett Date; Unknown
Recipes: Perk up your potatoes with Albert Bartlett ambassador chef Stevie McLaughlin
The government will fine utility firms for poor road repairs. (PA)
Government to fine utility companies for poor pothole repairs
A view over a loch in Speyside. One of the best things to do in Tayside to do is to watch the scenery.
Four top things to do in Speyside!
A photo of Jodie Ricketts with son Joshua in their new social space
Fed up with your home? Don’t move, improve! 
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens has held the post since 2017 (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman/PA)
MPs criticise NHS ombudsman for not investigating ‘less serious’ complaints

Most Read

1
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
2
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
3
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand…
2
4
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
5
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
6
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’…
7
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
8
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
10
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

More from Press and Journal

Julie Innes was given her commendation by Princess Anne. Image: Scottish Prison Service.
Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners
Helicopter on oil rig platform.
Valaris urged to follow TotalEnergies’ lead and open up on North Sea rig incident
Highland League Weekly Friday preview for March 31 is available to watch for free - right here - now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Banchory's Douglas Arms Hotel up for sale after collapse into administration. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Banchory's Douglas Arms collapses into administration
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Douglas Jaffray admitted threatening and abusive behaviour at Audrey's Newsagent in Alness Picture shows; Audrey's Newsagent, Alness. Alness High Street. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/03/2023
Barred customer told shop worker: 'Your kids are dead'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented