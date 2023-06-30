Call to reduce letting charges for Highland clubs and charities by 50% fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Call to reduce letting charges for Highland clubs and charities by 50% fails

A vote was held on a proposal to reduce the amount of money volunteer and charity organisations are being asked to pay to use Highland Council facilities.

By Stuart Findlay
Highland Council headquarters building.

A proposal to cut charges to voluntary and charity organisations for using Highland Council-owned buildings by 50% has failed.

Charges were introduced to a number of sport and community groups last year as the council battles to plug a major hole in its budget.

This meant that a lot of groups who had previously used classrooms and pitches free of charge were suddenly facing large bills.

While others saw the amount they were being charged increase.

According to papers produced before savings were agreed at the council’s budget in March, managing the lets was costing the local authority £250,000 more than it was bringing in.

Sutherland councillor Richard Gale put a motion forward at today’s full Highland Council meeting in Inverness.

It called on the council to review the charges and reduce them by 50% for all charity and volunteer organisations.

Fees ‘threatening very existence’ of clubs

Mr Gale said: “Many of these organisations make a significant contribution to the mental welfare of our young people.

“This is particularly important in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“The level of letting fees is threatening the very existence of such organisations.

“If they have to close and withdraw their services the knock-on effect for children’s mental health and the ability for working parents to continue to work is considerable.”

The cost of using facilities at places like Millburn Academy in Inverness has been raised. Image:<br />Sandy McCook

His words were supported by Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart.

He said: “This is about supporting the people who support our communities.

“I don’t think the financial impacts here outweigh the social benefit these organisations provide to our communities.”

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham suggested it was worth dipping into some of the council’s £70m of reserves to cover the cost.

Administration say no credible alternative put forward

But Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans said people needed to realise the council does not have a “bottomless pit” of money.

He added: “I have absolute empathy with this motion. We need to review, but this is not the way to do it.”

Council leader Raymond Bremner said no one had come up with a credible plan to fund the idea.

Aside from councillor Graham’s suggestion of taking money from the reserves.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Bremner said: “I know this is a hard position. But difficult decisions do need to be made.

“We were reminded this morning that these reserves are finite. They’re due to run out in 2026 and by doing this, we’d be accelerating that process.”

Councillors voted by 36 votes to 26 not to progress the motion.

The issue is likely to be reviewed again later this year.

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK
Post Thumbnail
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn't an old-fashioned concept - it's the way forward
Post Thumbnail
New chief at NFU Scotland
older people's champions
Highland councillors demand answers on school funding
Post Thumbnail
Emotions stirred as Fraserburgh face Celtic in lifeboat fundraiser fixture
Post Thumbnail
Frustration over lack of progress on returning GP services to Burghead and Hopeman
Post Thumbnail
Moreen Simpson: Holiday train journeys across Scotland used to be a treat - now…
Post Thumbnail
Highland teacher brandished axe at family and made threats to kill
Post Thumbnail
Man banned from keeping dogs after bulldog attacks Aberdeen postman
Kyle Connell pictured during his loan spell at Raith Rovers.
Cove Rangers summer-signing Kyle Connell feeling settled after first pre-season runout