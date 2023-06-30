Call to reduce letting charges for Highland clubs and charities by 50% fails

A proposal to cut charges to voluntary and charity organisations for using Highland Council-owned buildings by 50% has failed.

Charges were introduced to a number of sport and community groups last year as the council battles to plug a major hole in its budget.

This meant that a lot of groups who had previously used classrooms and pitches free of charge were suddenly facing large bills.

While others saw the amount they were being charged increase.

According to papers produced before savings were agreed at the council’s budget in March, managing the lets was costing the local authority £250,000 more than it was bringing in.

Sutherland councillor Richard Gale put a motion forward at today’s full Highland Council meeting in Inverness.

It called on the council to review the charges and reduce them by 50% for all charity and volunteer organisations.

Fees ‘threatening very existence’ of clubs

Mr Gale said: “Many of these organisations make a significant contribution to the mental welfare of our young people.

“This is particularly important in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“The level of letting fees is threatening the very existence of such organisations.

“If they have to close and withdraw their services the knock-on effect for children’s mental health and the ability for working parents to continue to work is considerable.”

His words were supported by Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart.

He said: “This is about supporting the people who support our communities.

“I don’t think the financial impacts here outweigh the social benefit these organisations provide to our communities.”

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham suggested it was worth dipping into some of the council’s £70m of reserves to cover the cost.

Administration say no credible alternative put forward

But Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans said people needed to realise the council does not have a “bottomless pit” of money.

He added: “I have absolute empathy with this motion. We need to review, but this is not the way to do it.”

Council leader Raymond Bremner said no one had come up with a credible plan to fund the idea.

Aside from councillor Graham’s suggestion of taking money from the reserves.

Councillor Bremner said: “I know this is a hard position. But difficult decisions do need to be made.

“We were reminded this morning that these reserves are finite. They’re due to run out in 2026 and by doing this, we’d be accelerating that process.”

Councillors voted by 36 votes to 26 not to progress the motion.

The issue is likely to be reviewed again later this year.