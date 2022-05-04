Highland Council’s rent hikes could threaten the viability of children’s sport and leisure clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council’s rent hikes could threaten the viability of children’s sport and leisure clubs

By Stuart Findlay
May 4, 2022, 5:14 pm
Matt Smith, chairman of Cradlehall Primary School FC, who are facing a £6,000 bill for using a pitch and hall at Millburn Academy in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Matt Smith, chairman of Cradlehall Primary School FC, who are facing a £6,000 bill for using a pitch and hall at Millburn Academy in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Sport and community groups for kids are fearing for their future after Highland Council agreed to hike rental costs for classrooms and pitches.

There are worries that many groups will struggle to continue.

Most will be left to simply pass the extra cost on to parents.

As the worst cost of living crisis in recent memory bites, that could see a lot of children withdrawn from extra-curricular activities for financial reasons.

Cradlehall Primary Football Club is one of many that has been hit.

What has changed?

Under the previous agreement, the Cradlehall club was not charged for using an indoor hall and an outdoor astro pitch at nearby Millburn Academy.

That’s because as an Inverness primary school, they were affiliated to the council.

But at a meeting back in March, a proposal to scrap that agreement and design a new structure of charges was agreed by councillors.

That means Cradlehall’s football club – which is open to children from primary 2 to primary 6 – is now being hit with a bill for £6,000.

The football club has been using facilities at Millburn Academy.

Matt Smith, a coach who is also chairman of the volunteer-led club, said they will ditch their indoor sessions – cutting the bill to £2,000 – and absorb the financial hit for the first term.

But that model will quickly become unsustainable.

Mr Smith said: “Parents I have spoken with have voiced support of the club’s position.

“These charges are unfair and a detriment to engaging children in physical activity as there is now a significant cost barrier to entry.

“I feel frustrated because it’s already difficult to get children fully engaged with sport.”

A 400% hike in the cost of playing

Previously, kids at Cradlehall paid an annual £30 subscription fee to cover things like strips and insurance.

Under the new cost structure, that figure needs to jump to around £120 – a four-fold increase – just for the club to break even.

Mr Smith added: “These kids have had two years of significant disruption already because of Covid.

Cradlehall coaches (l-r) Matt Smith, Duncan Alexander, Iain MacPherson, Brian Eardley and Grant McBride have raised concerns. Picture by Sandy McCook

“This on top of it makes it even harder to get them to engage physically and socially.

“If we don’t cover the cost of the hall in the winter – I can’t see six and seven-year-olds enjoying running and playing outside in the cold driving rain.”

And Cradlehall Primary FC is not the only group affected.

Costs are rising across the board, which Highland Council says will generate an extra £389,000.

Polska Szkoła Inverness (Inverness Polish School) was paying £5,500 to rent a space at Inverness High School.

Under the new terms, it’ll be paying £11,000.

According to those at the Saturday school, the doubling of its rental costs will threatens its future.

How has Highland Council responded to the concerns?

A council spokeswoman said the local authority is unable to comment on specific groups.

She added: “Amendments to lets hire charges were presented to the meeting of the council on March 3, 2022.

Highland Council’s HQ in Inverness.

“Members were present and asked to agree the 2022-23 budget, inclusive of budget savings, charges and income generation.

“They were asked to consider ‘All lets to pay; no free lets or discounts to anyone – unless offset by a payment from ward discretionary budgets and excepting community councils.

“This was approved at full council. Arrangements were then made to update the charging information on the council website.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal