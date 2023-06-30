Cove Rangers summer-signing Kyle Connell feeling settled after first pre-season runout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers summer-signing Kyle Connell feeling settled after first pre-season runout

The 21-year-old forward played the opening 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoral Stadium.

By Sophie Goodwin
Kyle Connell pictured during his loan spell at Raith Rovers.
Kyle Connell, pictured during a loan spell with Raith Rovers, joined Cove Rangers on a two-year deal earlier this summer. Image: SNS.

Kyle Connell is starting to feel more at home with his new club Cove Rangers now pre-season is under way.

The 21-year-old forward was Paul Hartley’s first summer signing as Cove moved to a hybrid model following relegation from the Championship.

Connell signed for Cove on a two-year deal after leaving Lowland League side East Kilbride as a free agent.

He came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and Blackburn Rovers before joining Kilmarnock, where he spent time on loan at Airdrieonians, East Fife and Raith Rovers.

Cove started pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday night at Balmoral Stadium, where Connell featured in the opening 45 minutes.

Five out of Hartley’s six summer signings also played against the Pars, with Arron Darge the only new recruit who was unavailable due to still being registered with Hearts until July.

The Cove boss used the Dunfermline friendly to field eight trialists alongside the new signings and a number of players from last season’s squad.

New Cove signing Kyle O’Connell, number 11, celebrates with the trialist who opened the scoring against Dunfermline. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

All of the summer signings have joined on full-time contracts, and Connell feels they have all started to adapt to their new north-east surroundings.

Connell said: “I moved up to Aberdeen the other week and it’s been really good. I’ve definitely started to settle in.

“The first few days you don’t know the boys very well, but we’ve all gelled now and it’s been really good. We’re just looking forward to the season now.

“There’s a lot of new players so it’s a fresh start for everybody. We’re all new to the team and the city as well, so it’s all about finding our bearings and making new friendships.”

Cove want to create winning culture ahead of new season, says Connell

Connell enjoyed his first runout as a Cove player and is looking forward to getting more game-time under his belt.

Hartley’s side host Breedon Highland League side Formartine United in their next pre-season friendly on Saturday, before home clashes with Fraserburgh, Peterhead, and Dundee.

Connell said of his first match at Balmoral Stadium: “It’s always good to get minutes in the legs and for all the boys to get game-time.

“It took us the first 10 of 15 minutes to gel, but after that I felt as if we done well.

“We worked on different phases of play and we want to make sure we can try and bed that in for the start of the season and stick to that style. Now we’re back, we just need to keep kicking on.

“We need to make sure we’re ready and fit for the League Cup starting soon.

“These games might be friendlies, but you want to win as much as you can to create a winning culture and take that forward into the competitive games.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re a million miles away, so we’re just looking forward to the season starting now.”

