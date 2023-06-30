Cove Rangers summer-signing Kyle Connell feeling settled after first pre-season runout

Kyle Connell is starting to feel more at home with his new club Cove Rangers now pre-season is under way.

The 21-year-old forward was Paul Hartley’s first summer signing as Cove moved to a hybrid model following relegation from the Championship.

Connell signed for Cove on a two-year deal after leaving Lowland League side East Kilbride as a free agent.

He came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and Blackburn Rovers before joining Kilmarnock, where he spent time on loan at Airdrieonians, East Fife and Raith Rovers.

Cove started pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday night at Balmoral Stadium, where Connell featured in the opening 45 minutes.

Five out of Hartley’s six summer signings also played against the Pars, with Arron Darge the only new recruit who was unavailable due to still being registered with Hearts until July.

The Cove boss used the Dunfermline friendly to field eight trialists alongside the new signings and a number of players from last season’s squad.

All of the summer signings have joined on full-time contracts, and Connell feels they have all started to adapt to their new north-east surroundings.

Connell said: “I moved up to Aberdeen the other week and it’s been really good. I’ve definitely started to settle in.

“The first few days you don’t know the boys very well, but we’ve all gelled now and it’s been really good. We’re just looking forward to the season now.

“There’s a lot of new players so it’s a fresh start for everybody. We’re all new to the team and the city as well, so it’s all about finding our bearings and making new friendships.”

Cove want to create winning culture ahead of new season, says Connell

Connell enjoyed his first runout as a Cove player and is looking forward to getting more game-time under his belt.

Hartley’s side host Breedon Highland League side Formartine United in their next pre-season friendly on Saturday, before home clashes with Fraserburgh, Peterhead, and Dundee.

Connell said of his first match at Balmoral Stadium: “It’s always good to get minutes in the legs and for all the boys to get game-time.

“It took us the first 10 of 15 minutes to gel, but after that I felt as if we done well.

“We worked on different phases of play and we want to make sure we can try and bed that in for the start of the season and stick to that style. Now we’re back, we just need to keep kicking on.

“We need to make sure we’re ready and fit for the League Cup starting soon.

“These games might be friendlies, but you want to win as much as you can to create a winning culture and take that forward into the competitive games.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re a million miles away, so we’re just looking forward to the season starting now.”