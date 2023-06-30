New funding boosts efforts to revamp derelict buildings in the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New funding boosts efforts to revamp derelict buildings in the Highlands and Islands

Community groups will use the cash to save buildings that have fallen into disrepair or are under threat of closure.

By Denny Andonova
John O' Groats Mill
The old corn mill in John O' Groats is one of the projects to benefit from the UK Government funding.

An abandoned derelict school, a historic mill and a prominent community centre have been given a vital cash boost.

Three community projects in the Highlands and Islands have been awarded funding as part of a UK Government scheme aiming to breathe new life into derelict buildings.

These include initiatives all across Scotland – from John O’ Groats in the north to Portobello in the Central Belt.

Nine groups have been given a slice of the £2 million Community Ownership Fund to help them renovate sites that have fallen in disrepair or are under threat of closure.

Clyne Heritage Society has received cash from the UK Government to redevelop the Old Clyne School. Image: Clyne Heritage Society.

This will ensure they continue to provide vital services in their communities, create new opportunities and boost the local economies.

UK Government minister for Levelling Up Dehenna Davison said: “We want people to thrive within their communities, and preserving their local institutions is a vital part of that.”

So which projects got the funding?

The trust behind efforts to turn the historic mill at John O’ Groats into a “fantastic community resource” has been allocated £300,000.

Volunteers have been hard at work to transform the B-listed building – the last of the great Caithness corn mills – into a heritage visitor attraction and community venue.

For the last three years, they have secured funding from various sources to aid their ambitious project and bring the site back in operation.

Clyne Heritage Society hopes to open the redeveloped Old Clyne School later this year. Image: Clyne Heritage Society. 

This includes repairing and refurbishing the mill, which dates back to 1750, and adding a new extension to the rear to serve as a reception and community space.

The local community in Stornoway has also received £300,000 to spruce up the town’s Laxdale Hall and make it a welcoming venue for events and functions.

Meanwhile, Clyne Heritage Society will use their share of the funding to redevelop the 19th Century Old Clyne School into a tourist destination for visitors from far and near.

The Laxdale Hall in Stornoway. Image: Google Maps.

This will aid their long-running bid to revamp the abandoned building in Brora and turn it into a community heritage centre.

Construction work has already began and the group hopes to open the new facility late this year or early 2024.

Helping local communities thrive

UK Government minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, praised the work the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has done to support local projects.

So far, more than £5m have been invested in 24 schemes across the country to help community take control of derelict building and turn them into valuable assets.

Mr Offord said: “It’s great news that a further nine Scottish projects are sharing £2.03 million from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

“Through the fund we are now supporting 24 community groups across Scotland to breathe new life into the places where they live, work and play.

“In total we are directly investing more than £2.4 billion in hundreds of projects across Scotland as we help grow our economy and level up the country.”

