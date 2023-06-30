Will Orkney council join calls for a ban on single-use vapes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Orkney council join calls for a ban on single-use vapes?

Councillors to decide whether they should lobby Scottish Government next week

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
vapes
Waste from used single-use vapes is littering Orkney, says councillor. Image: With permission from Councillor John Ross Scott

Next week will see Orkney council decide whether it should add its voice to the calls from other councils for a ban on single-use vapes.

At a full council meeting next week, councillors will view a motion of notice which says the council should call on the Scottish Government to implement a ban.

Single-use vapes, or e-cigarettes, are cheap to buy and come with an un-rechargeable battery.

The councillor that has put forward the motion, the Greens’ John Ross Scott, said the rise of single-use vapes is the cause of significant littering in the county.

In his motion, he also says the combination of plastics and small lithium batteries makes recycling the waste components difficult.

As part of the motion, he calls for disposal points to be set up at any retailer selling the devices.

Mr Scott is also asking the council to recognise the effect the vapes are having on the county’s children.

Under-age use and litter

Part of his motion asked the council to recognise: “The amount of use by children under the age of 18, which is illegal under current law, and deplores the clear marketing of these products at younger consumers under titles like bubblegum, ice cream and skittles.

“There is also evidence that this use is also happening within school grounds.”
Mr Scott says the council should have its trading standards officers ensure that the enforcement of existing regulations on the control and sale of the vapes are being followed by businesses in Orkney.

Councillor John Ross Scott disposes of single-use vape waste in Tesco. Image supplied by Councillor John Ross Scott

As such, he’s also asking for council officers to implement a programme of educational resources to be rolled out in the county’s schools – including upper primary.

Mr Scott’s motion has already been seconded by councillor Stephen Clackson. It has also been supported by councillor Owen Tierney.

If all this sounds familiar, that’s because other councils have already had similar debates.

What are other councils doing?

A number of other Scottish councils – including Moray, Argyll & Bute, Aberdeen City Council and Shetland – have already had this debate and written to either the Scottish or UK Government or both.

Mr Scott said: “The number of discarded used vapes on the streets of Kirkwall and seeing so many young people vaping convinced me that it was worth getting on board the national campaign against single-use vapes.

“This throw-away culture has harm attached to it.

“Already 21 councils have asked the government to ban these vapes. I did not want Orkney to be left out.

“As far as research goes I have spoken to the local education, police and fire chiefs. I’ve also assessed adults’ views on vapes.

“I did this by trying it myself, buying one and using it on a night out with a friend who vapes.

Do vapes help people quit smoking?

“I was stunned, then, by just how many adults vape. Many said vaping had helped them quit smoking.

“That’s a good thing, however, some still smoked and vaped. All understood the nature of the concerns for children.

There are concerns that under-18s are using single-use vapes. Image:Andrew Stewart

“Interestingly, few knew there were disposable points for used vapes and only a handful used the bulkier normal vapes.

“I would like to see all the outlets that sell single-use vapes provide an outlet to dispose of used vapes.

“More awareness should be given within schools to the dangers of vaping.”

