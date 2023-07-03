Two cars involved in crash near Tain

Two cars have been involved in a crash near Tain.

The incident took place just before 10am on the Loandhu to Balmuchy road.

The road has been closed in both directions as a result.

Emergency services were called to assist with police, fire and ambulance crews in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed three appliances were sent to the scene from Tain, Dornoch and Balintore.

The first appliance arrived at 10.10am and all three have since left.

Police have been contacted to comment.

More to follow.