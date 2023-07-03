Goalkeeper Scott Fox leaves Cove Rangers after six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goalkeeper Scott Fox leaves Cove Rangers after six months

The experienced custodian made 14 appearances for the Aberdeen outfit last season.

By Callum Law
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scott Fox has left Cove Rangers

Goalkeeper Scott Fox has left Cove Rangers after six months.

The custodian, who has previously played for the likes of Celtic, Partick Thistle, Ross County and Motherwell joined the Aberdeen outfit in January.

He made 14 appearances for Cove in the second half of last season as they were relegated from the Championship.

Despite being under contract at the Balmoral Stadium until the summer of 2024 Fox, 36, has moved on.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Scott Fox pictured during his spell with Cove Rangers

A Cove statement read: “We can announce that Scott Fox has today left the club.

“The experienced goalkeeper joined us in January, playing in fourteen matches in the second half of our Championship campaign.

“We would like to thank Scott for all his efforts and wish him well for his future career.”

Fox’s departure means Balint Demus – who last week signed a full-time contract with Cove – is the only senior goalkeeper currently in Paul Hartley’s squad.

