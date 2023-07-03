Goalkeeper Scott Fox leaves Cove Rangers after six months

Goalkeeper Scott Fox has left Cove Rangers after six months.

The custodian, who has previously played for the likes of Celtic, Partick Thistle, Ross County and Motherwell joined the Aberdeen outfit in January.

He made 14 appearances for Cove in the second half of last season as they were relegated from the Championship.

Despite being under contract at the Balmoral Stadium until the summer of 2024 Fox, 36, has moved on.

A Cove statement read: “We can announce that Scott Fox has today left the club.

“The experienced goalkeeper joined us in January, playing in fourteen matches in the second half of our Championship campaign.

“We would like to thank Scott for all his efforts and wish him well for his future career.”

Fox’s departure means Balint Demus – who last week signed a full-time contract with Cove – is the only senior goalkeeper currently in Paul Hartley’s squad.