Prayers made in ancient ceremony at Coire Glas to patron saint of tunnels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Prayers made in ancient ceremony at Coire Glas to patron saint of tunnels

Father Danny Convey led prayers to the Godmother of the tunnel.

By Louise Glen
The ceremony at Coire Glas.
The entrance to the Coire Glas tunnel. Image: Supplied.

A special service to bless and say prayers at a Lochaber tunnel has taken place.

Fr Danny Convey was invited to lead a very unusual religious service at the mouth of Coire Glas ahead of work beginning, inviting Santa Barbara to become the Godmother of the works.

While Fr Danny, the parish priest based in Roy Bridge, is used to blessing homes and cars, tractors, even pets, he had never had such a request as this before.

He was invited by the international and local workers to perform the ceremony on the far shore of Loch Lochy in the company of a large workforce.

Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Fr Danny said giving a very special blessing at the opening ceremony of SSE Coire Glas Hydro scheme was “one of the most unusual ceremonies” he had been involved in.

The Coire Glas scheme is an ambitious energy infrastructure projects the UK has ever seen.

Coire Glas blessing

The prayers to Santa Barbara and the handing over the keys to her – is an ancient ceremony performed around the world for miners.

It is a cherished tradition of many centuries featuring Santa Barbara.

So, there was an air of expectancy as Fr Danny stood at the portal of the tunnel at the opening ceremony of the largest hydro storage scheme to be developed in the UK for more than 40 years.

Addressing more than a hundred people, connected with the scheme,  Fr Danny explained that in invoking the protection of St Barbara, it was not idolatry or even good luck, but “a reminder that God is faithful and cares for his people”.

A  statue of Santa Barbara had been brought from Rome for the occasion.

As Fr Danny blessed the statue and the tunnel, he explained: “This blessing is an invocation, it invokes goodness from God so that this tunnel, this project itself becomes a potency for good.

“So, we bless this tunnel that the skill, talents and labour of humanity bring praise to God and protection for all who enter and work here.”

Fr Danny blessed the entrance with holy water and prayer.

Then the statue of Santa Barbara was lifted carefully into a cage standing at the opening of the tunnel where workers will pass by her every day.

Fr Danny was warmly thanked, by workers, for giving this meaningful and significantly important and long-established opening ceremony blessing.

The ceremonial breaking out of the tunnel then took place.

Who is Santa Barbara?

Few today may know of Saint Barbara, but she has in fact been venerate from the 9th century onwards.

Earliest records of Barbara’s life show that she was born in the third century and lived in today’s Turkey.

She was the daughter of a rich and overbearing pagan named Dioscorus who rigorously guarded her and cruelly kept her locked up in a tower.

Dioscorus had a private bath house with two windows built for his daughter when he was away on business.

Barbara, having secretly become a Christian, installed a third window in honour of the Holy Trinity.

She rejected an offer of marriage that she received through her father and when she acknowledged herself to be a Christian, she was dragged before the Emperor and tortured.

Barbara held fast to her faith though and every morning her wounds were miraculously healed.

Torches that were used to burn her went out as soon as they came near her.

Finally, she was condemned to death by beheading, and it is said that it was her father himself who executed her.

However, on the way home he was struck by lightning and his body consumed by flames.

Barbara was buried by a Christian, Valentinus, and her tomb became the site of miracles. Later canonised, St Barbara’s feast day is December 4.

Barbara’s association with the lightning that killed her father has caused her to be invoked against lightning and fire; by association with explosions, she also became the patron saint of artillery men, armourers, military engineers, gunsmiths, firemen and anyone else who worked with cannon and explosives.

Following the widespread use of gunpowder in mining in the 1600s, she was also adopted as the patron saint of miners, tunnellers and other underground workers.

Within the tunnelling industry, as a long-standing tradition, one of the first tasks for each new tunnelling project is to establish a small shrine to St Barbara at the tunnel portal and this is often followed with a dedication and an invocation to St Barbara for the protection of all who work on the project during the construction period.

 

More from Press and Journal

Work to repair Glencoe road gets underway.
Glencoe road damaged by landslides could reopen later this month following repairs
A lifeboat on the North Cormorant platform.
Industry to review offshore worker sizes amid lifeboat concerns
Last year's service on July 6, 2022 . Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Piper Alpha: North Sea crews to observe silence on 35th anniversary
James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group.
Knight Property Group: Founder and chairman James Barrack hails 'solid' performance
Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be a showcase for courses across the Highlands. Image Sandy McCook Date/DC Thomson
'An irresistible location for golf tourism': Major conference will showcase Highlands around the world
A smiling Neil Ross and Elizabeth Watson. Image: Supplied by Neil Ross.
Peterhead man thanks community for support after murder of 'kind and generous mum'
Alina Grisca leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Daffodil picker's dangerous near-miss with HGV on A92
Rickie Fowler tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Stephen Gallacher: Rickie Fowler proves nice guys can finish first with Rocket Mortgage Classic…
Some perpetuate the false idea that motherhood means the end of creative freedom for women (Image: Mariia Korneeva/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Actually, a pram in the hall doesn't stop but fuels great art
Michael Leask of Scotland sweeps the ball for a four during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on June 21, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Michael Leask aims to make Scotland proud with World Cup qualification