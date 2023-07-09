Red flare spotted near Oban sparks concern of major incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Red flare spotted near Oban sparks concern of major incident

Rescue teams, including a helicopter was despatched to the scene.

By Chris Cromar
A Rescue 199 helicopter.
A Rescue 199 was sent to the scene. Image: Oban Mountain Rescue Team.

A number of emergency services in Argyll were dispatched after a red flare was seen off the coast of Oban, sparking fears of a major incident.

It happened at 7.40pm yesterday , with Stornoway Coastguard receiving “multiple reports” of a red flare being seen.

A spokeswoman from the coastguard confirmed that “loads and loads” of 999 and radio calls were made from vessels in the area about seeing the distress signal.

The incident, which happened at Dunstaffnage near Oban last night, turned out to be a false alarm and was set off by an individual at the shore.

A rescue 199 helicopter was dispatched to search the area, as was Oban Lifeboat and a coastguard rescue team.

The search concluded that nobody was in trouble or distress, with the coastguard confirming that somebody had let the flare off.

Police notified

They also confirmed that the person was alright and police were notified to be “made aware about the individual”.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware but this was dealt with by the coastguard”

The incident concluded at 10.40pm last night.

