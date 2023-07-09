Cove Rangers swoop for Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman

Cove Rangers have added to their ranks with the signing of Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman.

The 23-year-old Suman has signed a two-year deal with the League One side and will join the club as a full-time player subject to international clearance.

Suman, 6ft 4in, impressed as a trialist in his second half appearance during Saturday’s 1-0 win against Fraserburgh in Connor Scully’s testimonial at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove boss Paul Hartley is delighted to have Suman on board.

He said: “Nick has been highly recommended to us. We took a look at him and spoke to guys in Australia, and we believe he will be a great addition to the squad.

“He’s only 23, but he has played at a good level in Australia.”

Suman’s arrival means Cove will have two full-time goalkeepers on their books and Hartley believes he will have good competition for the position between the new arrival and Balint Demus.

The Cove boss said: “He’s a big physical presence, he has got good kicking, and he commands his backline well. I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“By bringing Nick in, it solves that goalkeeping issue that we had.

We now have two really good goalkeepers at the club, and it’s down to Bal and Nick to battle it out for the No.1 jersey.”

Suman excited by new challenge in Scotland

🆕 We are delighted to confirm the signing of Aussie goalkeeper Nick Suman on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance. 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞, 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤! 🤝#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 9, 2023

Suman, who began his career with Western Sydney Wanderers before joining A-League side MacArthur FC, is excited by his new challenge in Scottish football.

He said: “I’m ecstatic to be here.

“I played professionally in Australia for the past five years in the top league.

“I featured in a handful of games for MacArthur last season, and despite (finishing bottom), it was great to gain the experience.

“It was a big decision to make the move from Australia to Scotland, but I am ambitious, and I want to test myself.

“When I spoke to Paul and (goalkeeper coach) Derek (Soutar), I was confident I was making the right move for my career.

“The club has been fantastic with me so far, everyone has been really friendly and they have helped me to settle in.

“I met Balint the other day, too, and I’m really looking forward to competing with him for that No.1 spot.

“He’s a really nice guy, and I’m sure we’ll push each other to become better players throughout the course of the season.

“I just can’t wait to get going now, and to show everyone what I’m all about.”