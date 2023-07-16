45 pilot whales die in mass stranding near Stornoway – with rescue under way to save rest of pod

More than 40 pilot whales have died after beaching in the Outer Hebrides.

Rescue efforts are under way to save the rest of the pod after the alarm was raised at 7am today.

Stornoway Coastguards were called to Traigh Mhor, on Lewis, early today and found 55 pilot whales stranded.

Tragically, 45 have already died.

Police, fire and British Diver’s Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) are working to try and refloat the surviving mammals.

Photos posted online paint a devastating scene with the beach littered with bodies of the whales.

Individuals from various agencies appear to be trying to help keep the remaining mammals alive by offering first aid.

First aid being administered to remaining whales

The road to the beach has been blocked and police and BDMLR are urging the public to stay away from the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway.

“To allow the whales the best chance of survival, please avoid the area.”

BDMLR is attempting to send out specialist equipment such as boons from the mainland using ferries or flying equipment over.

The latest update from the agency said only 10 of the whales from the pod are alive.

Teams are reportedly battling rain and strong winds as they work to save the mammals with a few vets are also helping to provide first aid and help assess the situation.

Stornoway Coastguard said agencies managed to refloat one of the whales however it could still beach itself again.

In a released statement, BDMLR said: “This morning around 7am, BDMLR were alerted to a mass stranding of pilot whales on the Isle of Lewis via the police.

“Our local Marine Mammal Medics are currently administering first aid to the whales, and medics from surrounding areas are preparing their kit and organising transport to the island.

“Reports so far suggest there are around 55 animals, however the latest update from the scene indicates that only 10 are alive. The coastguard and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme have also been tasked to attend.

“The reason for the whales stranding is currently unknown, but pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow leading to more of them stranding.”

Local MP, Angus Brendan MacNeil, tweeted images of the stranded whales and stated: “Reckoned to be about 55 pilot whales stranded on Traigh Mhor at North Tolsta in the Isle of Lewis this morning.”

Why has the pod stranded?

There are generally between 400-600 whale strandings in the UK each year. The number is so high as sometimes mass strandings occur when more than one animal strands at once, often alive.

The reason for the stranding in Stornoway is not yet known.

However, experts suggest it is common for pilot whales – small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family -to travel in large groups.

It is not always clear why these mammals sometimes become beached.

In June 2015, three pilot whales died after a pod of 21 became stranded on the Isle of Skye. The post-mortem results carried out on the animals showed they were in good nutritional health and did not point to an exact cause for the behaviour.

More as we get it.