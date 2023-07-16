45 pilot whales die in mass stranding near Stornoway – with rescue under way to save rest of pod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

45 pilot whales die in mass stranding near Stornoway – with rescue under way to save rest of pod

Police, fire, coastguard crews and British Diver's Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were called to the beach to try and refloat the mammals. 

By Lottie Hood
Pilot whales
The stranding was reported at around 7am today. Image: Kenny Smith

More than 40 pilot whales have died after beaching in the Outer Hebrides.

Rescue efforts are under way to save the rest of the pod after the alarm was raised at 7am today.

Stornoway Coastguards were called to Traigh Mhor, on Lewis, early today and found 55 pilot whales stranded.

Tragically, 45 have already died.

Police, fire and British Diver’s Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) are working to try and refloat the surviving mammals.

Photos posted online paint a devastating scene with the beach littered with bodies of the whales.

Individuals from various agencies appear to be trying to help keep the remaining mammals alive by offering first aid.

First aid being administered to remaining whales

The road to the beach has been blocked and police and BDMLR are urging the public to stay away from the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway.

“To allow the whales the best chance of survival, please avoid the area.”

Pilot whale
Only 10 whales are still alive after the mass stranding on Lewis. Image: Kenny Smith

BDMLR is attempting to send out specialist equipment such as boons from the mainland using ferries or flying equipment over.

The latest update from the agency said only 10 of the whales from the pod are alive.

Teams are reportedly battling rain and strong winds as they work to save the mammals with a few vets are also helping to provide first aid and help assess the situation.

Stornoway Coastguard said agencies managed to refloat one of the whales however it could still beach itself again.

In a released statement, BDMLR said: “This morning around 7am, BDMLR were alerted to a mass stranding of pilot whales on the Isle of Lewis via the police.

“Our local Marine Mammal Medics are currently administering first aid to the whales, and medics from surrounding areas are preparing their kit and organising transport to the island.

“Reports so far suggest there are around 55 animals, however the latest update from the scene indicates that only 10 are alive. The coastguard and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme have also been tasked to attend.

“The reason for the whales stranding is currently unknown, but pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow leading to more of them stranding.”

Local MP, Angus Brendan MacNeil, tweeted images of the stranded whales and stated: “Reckoned to be about 55 pilot whales stranded on Traigh Mhor at North Tolsta in the Isle of Lewis this morning.”

Why has the pod stranded?

There are generally between 400-600 whale strandings in the UK each year. The number is so high as sometimes mass strandings occur when more than one animal strands at once, often alive.

The reason for the stranding in Stornoway is not yet known.

However, experts suggest it is common for pilot whales – small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family -to travel in large groups.

It is not always clear why these mammals sometimes become beached.

In June 2015, three pilot whales died after a pod of 21 became stranded on the Isle of Skye. The post-mortem results carried out on the animals showed they were in good nutritional health and did not point to an exact cause for the behaviour.

More as we get it.

