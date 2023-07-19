Bear Grylls surprises Benedict Cumberbatch with nuclear submarine lift off Skye coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bear Grylls surprises Benedict Cumberbatch with nuclear submarine lift off Skye coast

The pair had been showcasing some of the wilderness on the Island when the unexpected ride surfaced.

By Cameron Roy
Bear Grylls and Benedict Cumberbatch had been adventuring off the coast of Skye. Image: National Geographic.
Bear Grylls and Benedict Cumberbatch had been adventuring off the coast of Skye. Image: National Geographic.

Bear Grylls has surprised Benedict Cumberbatch by giving him a lift in a nuclear submarine off the coast of Skye.

The British adventurer, 49, sprung the revelation at the end of his TV show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge on Sunday.

It was used to extract the pair after they had completed an adventure on the Isle of Skye.

Their adventure began when a helicopter dropped the duo in a field on the island, and they hiked for miles to locate caches filled with critical supplies for their journey.

Cumberbatch, 46, was taught unique survival skills as they camped out in the wilderness on the island.

The pair then descended massive sea cliffs and freezing waterfalls, as well as kayaked across freezing water and tried food from the land.

Bear Grylls and Benedict Cumberbatch’s adventure showcased the majestic Isle of Skye.Image: National Geographic.

Cumberbatch: ‘You have friends in high places’

For the show’s finale, they were taken off of the island on a British Royal Navy flagship Astute class nuclear submarine.

Grylls, who served in the SAS, told his celebrity partner: “I have one final surprise fitting for a Cumberbatch – if you look over that way…

“I did call in a favour with the British Royal Navy to ask if would they have a nuclear submarine.”

The celebrity pair were out on a boat when the submarine surfaced from the water. Image: National Geographic.

The Marvel superstar was stunned to see the submarine, he told Grylls: “You have friends in high places”.

Submarine extract on Isle of Skye leaves Cumberbatch emotional

But Cumberbatch quickly became emotional after witnessing the submarine sail towards them.

His grandfather was a prominent figure in London high society and a submarine officer during both World Wars.

One of his missions in the Second World War took place aboard a nuclear submarine off of the Isle of Skye, just like the one that greeted him.

Ex-special forces soldier Grylls teaches the Hollywood star survival skills. Image: National Geographic.

Speaking to the camera after the event, The Imitation Game star explained: “My grandfather had been playing in my mind quite a bit over the past few days and it felt like a very immediate connection to him.

“To see it was like an ‘oh my god’ shock moment.

“I am so moved, so moved by it

“I couldn’t believe it, I am tearing up now just thinking about it – wow.

“The last couple of days have been extraordinary.”

The actor’s paternal grandfather, Henry Carlton Cumberbatch, died in 1966.

Watch the full spectacle in the video below.

After the submarine appeared, the two men entered the submarine and met the crew of 100 submariners.

They are some of the only civilians to have visited the submarine, which the Royal Navy describes as “arguably the finest attack submarine in the world today”.

However, the VIP treatment of the stars did lead to some criticism.

The chairwoman of Scottish CND told The Herald: “It is outrageous to use Skye and a Royal Navy sub to support a macho stunt.

“Scotland carries the lion’s share of the risks of accidents and incidents presented by the Royal Navy’s nuclear-powered submarines.

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament chairwoman Lynn Jamieson.

“Our coastline and seabed host war-fighting infrastructure that will be targeted in conflict, our waters are routinely used for sub manoeuvres to the endangerment of fishing vessels and our lochs carry the legacies of their discharges.

“Their missions are usually secret and yet is it possible for operational details and location to be shared in this way? If the slogan ‘Take the toys from the boys’ sometimes seems too simplistic a response to the military-industrial complex, not this time.”

The Royal Navy said the submarine was already scheduled to be in the area.

