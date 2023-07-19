From message boy to apprentice to butcher, Peterhead man looks back on 50 years at West End Butcher

A butcher who started out as a message boy is celebrating 50 years with the business.

David Sandison joined West End Butcher in Peterhead in 1973 fresh from school.

From message boy to apprentice, he eagerly worked his way up the ladder to become a butcher.

And for just over half of his career, ,the 61-year-old has been the front man of the business along with his partner Graham Barron.

The pair took over the shop back in 1995, and in the early 2000s extended it to keep up with customer demand.

‘It’s not just a customer’

Since then, the shop has “grown immensely”, becoming the town’s place go-to for a steak pie or sausage roll.

This week, Mr Sandison is celebrating his 50th year with West End Butchers and said hearing the well wishes from customers had truly “warmed his heart”.

He said: “I’m very low-key, if it wasn’t for the family, I probably wouldn’t have said anything. They got the cake and put up all of the balloons.

“I got lots of comments from customers, which was really nice. It really does warm your heart.”

The shop is one of Peterhead’s last remaining independent butchers, as it has proven itself to withstand the test of time.

Mr Sandison added: “I feel fine, aye, it’s a good job. I had a good boss to start with and it’s continued from there.

“I like what I’m doing and I enjoy the customers coming in. Being here for so long, a lot of them have grown with me.

“It’s like friends, it’s not just a customer. You go out of your way to help them. You have to build trust in your customers.”

Overcoming hurdles

Over the years, West End Butcher has overcome many challenges, even when they thought they might not survive.

Mr Sandison added: “Over time, there has been lots of difficulties with the foot and mouth disease, as well as the pandemic.

“We’ve always managed to keep it going and I’d say that’s down to treating everyone the same. From the old woman coming in and buying half a pound of mince, to a huge boats order, we treat everyone the same.”

Most of the production is done in-house as the butcher makes its own cold meats, as well as a range of pies and home-cooked meals.

Mr Sandison continued: “Fundamentally, the job is still the same. There’s not much to change, but we have had to change our style of doing things.

“I built on a bit for more refrigeration and cooking space, so the shop has actually extended twice since originally opening.”

What will the next 50 years bring?

Mr Sandison hopes to see the butchers continue to evolve and wants to “hire the next generation”.

He added: “The business will continue. The lads we’ve taken on, we presume will just carry it on. And hopefully another generation will take it over.

“When I retire, I’d like to take on another apprentice so that the circle can keep on going. I’m thinking I’ll retire shortly, but not for the foreseeable future.”