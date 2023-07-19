From message boy to apprentice to butcher, Peterhead man looks back on 50 years at West End Butcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From message boy to apprentice to butcher, Peterhead man looks back on 50 years at West End Butcher

David Sandison has been with Peterhead's West End Butcher for 50 years this week - and says he hopes it will continue evolving for many years to come.

By Shanay Taylor
David Sandison has celebrated working at West End Butcher in Peterhead for 50 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A butcher who started out as a message boy is celebrating 50 years with the business.

David Sandison joined West End Butcher in Peterhead in 1973 fresh from school.

From message boy to apprentice, he eagerly worked his way up the ladder to become a butcher.

And for just over half of his career, ,the 61-year-old has been the front man of the business along with his partner Graham Barron.

The pair took over the shop back in 1995, and in the early 2000s extended it to keep up with customer demand.

David Sandison joined West End Butcher when he was 11. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It’s not just a customer’

Since then, the shop has “grown immensely”, becoming the town’s place go-to for a steak pie or sausage roll.

This week, Mr Sandison is celebrating his 50th year with West End Butchers and said hearing the well wishes from customers had truly “warmed his heart”.

He said: “I’m very low-key, if it wasn’t for the family, I probably wouldn’t have said anything. They got the cake and put up all of the balloons.

“I got lots of comments from customers, which was really nice. It really does warm your heart.”

The shop is one of Peterhead’s last remaining independent butchers, as it has proven itself to withstand the test of time.

Mr Sandison added: “I feel fine, aye, it’s a good job. I had a good boss to start with and it’s continued from there.

“I like what I’m doing and I enjoy the customers coming in. Being here for so long, a lot of them have grown with me.

“It’s like friends, it’s not just a customer. You go out of your way to help them. You have to build trust in your customers.”

David Sandison took over the shop almost 30 years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Overcoming hurdles

Over the years, West End Butcher has overcome many challenges, even when they thought they might not survive.

Mr Sandison added: “Over time, there has been lots of difficulties with the foot and mouth disease, as well as the pandemic.

“We’ve always managed to keep it going and I’d say that’s down to treating everyone the same. From the old woman coming in and buying half a pound of mince, to a huge boats order, we treat everyone the same.”

Most of the production is done in-house as the butcher makes its own cold meats, as well as a range of pies and home-cooked meals.

Mr Sandison continued: “Fundamentally, the job is still the same. There’s not much to change, but we have had to change our style of doing things.

“I built on a bit for more refrigeration and cooking space, so the shop has actually extended twice since originally opening.”

What will the next 50 years bring?

Mr Sandison hopes to see the butchers continue to evolve and wants to “hire the next generation”.

He added: “The business will continue. The lads we’ve taken on, we presume will just carry it on. And hopefully another generation will take it over.

“When I retire, I’d like to take on another apprentice so that the circle can keep on going. I’m thinking I’ll retire shortly, but not for the foreseeable future.”