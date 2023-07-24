The Original Factory Shop will open new branch in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Original Factory Shop will open new branch in Nairn

The firm says they have not confirmed a location yet.

By Sean McAngus
The Original Factory Shop has revealed plans to open a new branch in Nairn.

The discount department store chain, which was founded in 1969, has confirmed its ambition to expand more into the Highlands.

The firm posted job applications for hiring Nairn-based shop managers and sales colleagues.

While The Original Factory Shop said they are committed to the new branch, but they have not confirmed the location yet.

Nairn town centre.

New shop might move into major town centre unit

However, it is believed they may move into the former M&Co store in Nairn High Street.

The unit at 63 High Street has been empty since the store was shut down in April.

According to local business insiders, the firm is aiming to open in September.

The unit when it was home to the M&Co store in Nairn. Image: Google Maps

What happened to M&CO?

In February, fashion retailer M&Co announced the closure of all UK stores, axing nearly 2,000 jobs.

The announcement came after Peterborough-based firm A K Retail Holdings, owners of Yours Clothing, BadRhino and Long Tall Sally, stepped in to rescue the brand.

This firm purchased the M&Co brand , however it didn’t include all stores. Nairn was one of the ones not to be saved.

Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs

‘Looking forward to move to Nairn’

The nearest Original Factory Shops currently to Nairn residents are in Invergordon and Buckie.

According to the website, the company also has branches in Thurso, Stornoway, Oban and Fraserburgh.

In 2018, just before Christmas, the company closed a branch in Keith. They said they were given notice by Tesco, who were their landlords.

Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding has welcomed the news.

She said: “Nairn BID is delighted to be helping the Original Factory Shop to get settled in Nairn, helping them get the right local team in place by sharing their job adverts giving them guidance in sourcing a local venue in which to hold their recruitment day.”

A spokesman for The Original Factory Shop said: “We’re looking forward to bringing TOFS to the Nairn community.

“Customers will soon be able to purchase big brands with big savings of up to 70%. Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.”

