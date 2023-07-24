The Original Factory Shop will open new branch in Nairn

The Original Factory Shop has revealed plans to open a new branch in Nairn.

The discount department store chain, which was founded in 1969, has confirmed its ambition to expand more into the Highlands.

The firm posted job applications for hiring Nairn-based shop managers and sales colleagues.

While The Original Factory Shop said they are committed to the new branch, but they have not confirmed the location yet.

New shop might move into major town centre unit

However, it is believed they may move into the former M&Co store in Nairn High Street.

The unit at 63 High Street has been empty since the store was shut down in April.

According to local business insiders, the firm is aiming to open in September.

What happened to M&CO?

In February, fashion retailer M&Co announced the closure of all UK stores, axing nearly 2,000 jobs.

The announcement came after Peterborough-based firm A K Retail Holdings, owners of Yours Clothing, BadRhino and Long Tall Sally, stepped in to rescue the brand.

This firm purchased the M&Co brand , however it didn’t include all stores. Nairn was one of the ones not to be saved.

‘Looking forward to move to Nairn’

The nearest Original Factory Shops currently to Nairn residents are in Invergordon and Buckie.

According to the website, the company also has branches in Thurso, Stornoway, Oban and Fraserburgh.

In 2018, just before Christmas, the company closed a branch in Keith. They said they were given notice by Tesco, who were their landlords.

Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding has welcomed the news.

She said: “Nairn BID is delighted to be helping the Original Factory Shop to get settled in Nairn, helping them get the right local team in place by sharing their job adverts giving them guidance in sourcing a local venue in which to hold their recruitment day.”

A spokesman for The Original Factory Shop said: “We’re looking forward to bringing TOFS to the Nairn community.

“Customers will soon be able to purchase big brands with big savings of up to 70%. Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.”