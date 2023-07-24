Your Money: Why employers need to keep an eye on your financial wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Your Money: Why employers need to keep an eye on your financial wellbeing

Helping you get out of a rut is good for their business in the long run.

By Hollie Stephen
Hollie Stephen.
"When employers actively address and support workers' financial wellbeing, the results can be truly transformative" - Hollie Stephen. Image: Gary Walker Wealth Management

Amid the biggest rise in the cost of living in recent memory, nearly one-third of people worry about money on a daily basis.

This worrying statistic is one of the findings of a recent study by financial services firm Wagestream.

It also found that three-quarters of the UK workforce worry about their finances once a week, and more than half say they worry about money more than anything else.

It’s no secret that financial stress can take a toll on our mental and physical health. Constantly worrying about bills, debt and making ends meet can lead to sleepless nights, anxiety and even more severe health issues in the long run.

Workplace blues

But what does this have to do with workplace performance? From my experience, the impact can be profound.

Picture this; an employee arrives at work with a cloud of financial worries hanging over their head. It’s like carrying a weight on their shoulders that clouds their focus and drains their energy. Naturally, their performance and productivity suffer as a result.

They may also start missing days as they struggle to cope with the pressure they are under.

Sad man with money problems.
Money worries at home can lead to under-performance at work. Image: Shutterstock

When employers actively address and support workers’ financial wellbeing, the results can be truly transformative.

At Gary Walker Wealth Management we collaborate with organisations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to support the financial wellbeing of their biggest asset – their people. We help employees to better understand their own financial circumstances and empower them to make more informed money decisions, wherever they are in their lives and careers.

Our complimentary workshops, delivered by a team of accredited St. James’s Place experts, are invaluable for just about anyone.

Constantly worrying about bills, debt and making ends meet can lead to sleepless nights, anxiety and even more severe health issues in the long run.”

Improving the financial wellbeing of workers isn’t just about providing monetary resources but also fostering financial literacy.

Employers can offer educational programmes and workshops that empower staff to make informed decisions about budgeting, debt management and long-term financial planning. This knowledge equips employees with skills to navigate money challenges independently, promoting lifelong financial stability.

When people feel confident and knowledgeable about their finances they can make smarter choices, both personally and professionally.

Performance enhancing

This new-found financial literacy positively impacts their overall wellbeing and, ultimately, fuels their performance in the workplace.

Firms can support the future growth and success of their business by committing to a programme, such as the one we offer for free, that nurtures the financial and mental wellbeing of the people who work for them.

It is a win-win situation for employers. It leads to a more engaged, loyal and productive workforce, while contributing to a positive work environment and strong business performance.

Hollie Stephen is a financial education specialist at Aberdeen firm Gary Walker Wealth Management.

More from Business

"When employers actively address and support workers' financial wellbeing, the results can be truly transformative" - Hollie Stephen. Image: Gary Walker Wealth Management
Offshore worker claims he was subjected to 'threats and bullying' after flagging safety concerns…
Aaron Ross.
Lochaber businessman pays tribute to parents for their role in Roslin Distillers
Gordon & MacPhail whisky casks
New era coming for Elgin-based whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail
Politician-turned-broadcaster Nigel Farage was unhappy with how Coutts handled his account closure (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
City minister to warn banks over ‘disproportionate’ account closures
"When employers actively address and support workers' financial wellbeing, the results can be truly transformative" - Hollie Stephen. Image: Gary Walker Wealth Management
Tayvallich Estate: New agreement with community could help shape future of land management
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said planning reforms would make delivering developments simpler (Lee Smith/PA)
Sunak confirms new housing to be focused in cities as Gove announces reforms
Bank chiefs have been summoned for a meeting following Coutts’ decision to close Nigel Farage’s accounts (Danny Lawson/PA)
Banks to be summoned to discuss reforms after Farage-Coutts account closure row
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch joins the picket line outside Newcastle Central station (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Railway services returning to normal after industrial action
Ocado is to be paid £200 million in a deal with Norwegian company AutoStore (Katie Collins/PA)
Ocado to be paid £200m in deal to settle robot patent case
McDonald’s said its investigation-handling unit would examine the claims (PA)
McDonald’s to investigate allegations Irish worker was taunted over rape