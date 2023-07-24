Highland falconers train Italian sheep dogs to fend off overhead predators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland falconers train Italian sheep dogs to fend off overhead predators

Rothiemurchus Falconry, near Aviemore, is training two Maremma sheep dogs to protect newborn lambs from Scotland’s largest bird of prey.

By Michelle Henderson
Portrait of Maremma sheep dog.
Rothiemurchus Falconry, near Aviemore, is training two Maremma sheep dogs to protect sheep from sea eagles. Image: Shutterstock.

Highland falconers have enlisted the help of two Italian guarding dogs to protect livestock from sea eagles.

The white-tailed eagle was reintroduced in Scotland more than 50 years ago after they became extinct in the early 1900’s.

Young chicks were taken from Norway to the Isle of Rum in 1975 before being reintroduced between 1993 and 1998.

Farmers believe the sea eagles are putting their livestock at risk, killing hundreds of lambs over the last decade.

They are hopeful the Italian shepherds will scare the birds away, protecting young lambs from attacks.

Rothiemurchus Falconry trial alternative method to protecting sheep from eagles

Speaking to the BBC, Jonathan and Daisy Ames from Rothiemurchus Falconry spoke of how the two pooches – named Luigi and Peaches – will carry on the legacy of their breed.

“This particular breed dates all the way back to the Romans,” said Mr Ames. “They’ve been around for thousands of years.

Farmers are hopeful the Italian shepherds will scare the birds of prey away, protecting young lambs from attacks. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“They generally wander around mountains following sheep and goats and drive away predators – mainly wolves.”

The falconers have been using a drone featuring an eagle lure to prompt the dogs to spring into action during their aerial awareness training.

Mr Ames added: “We have a white tailed eagle here at the centre and whilst in a controlled environment, we will let the dogs see her eat what they think is a sheep carcass.

“So, before they do go and try it for real, they should’ve seen a predator eating what they think is their sheep.

“We’re just trying our best to make them aware that an eagle is a predator.”

What are Maremma sheep dogs?

Maremma sheep dogs originate from two areas of central Italy, Abruzzi and Maremma, and can be dated back to ancient Roman times.

The breed shares ancestry with other Easter European livestock guard dogs, including mountain-dwelling dogs, like the Pyrenean Mountain Dog and Kuvasz.

The main function of the dog, which lives to around 12 years old, was to guard flocks from wolves and bears.

In Australia, farmers have reported a 35% reduction in losses from foxes, wild dogs and birds of prey after adopting the animals.

