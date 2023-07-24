Highland falconers train Italian sheep dogs to fend off overhead predators

Highland falconers have enlisted the help of two Italian guarding dogs to protect livestock from sea eagles.

Rothiemurchus Falconry, near Aviemore, is training two Maremma sheep dogs to protect newborn lambs from Scotland’s largest bird of prey.

The white-tailed eagle was reintroduced in Scotland more than 50 years ago after they became extinct in the early 1900’s.

Young chicks were taken from Norway to the Isle of Rum in 1975 before being reintroduced between 1993 and 1998.

Farmers believe the sea eagles are putting their livestock at risk, killing hundreds of lambs over the last decade.

They are hopeful the Italian shepherds will scare the birds away, protecting young lambs from attacks.

Rothiemurchus Falconry trial alternative method to protecting sheep from eagles

Speaking to the BBC, Jonathan and Daisy Ames from Rothiemurchus Falconry spoke of how the two pooches – named Luigi and Peaches – will carry on the legacy of their breed.

“This particular breed dates all the way back to the Romans,” said Mr Ames. “They’ve been around for thousands of years.

“They generally wander around mountains following sheep and goats and drive away predators – mainly wolves.”

The falconers have been using a drone featuring an eagle lure to prompt the dogs to spring into action during their aerial awareness training.

Mr Ames added: “We have a white tailed eagle here at the centre and whilst in a controlled environment, we will let the dogs see her eat what they think is a sheep carcass.

“So, before they do go and try it for real, they should’ve seen a predator eating what they think is their sheep.

“We’re just trying our best to make them aware that an eagle is a predator.”

What are Maremma sheep dogs?

Maremma sheep dogs originate from two areas of central Italy, Abruzzi and Maremma, and can be dated back to ancient Roman times.

The breed shares ancestry with other Easter European livestock guard dogs, including mountain-dwelling dogs, like the Pyrenean Mountain Dog and Kuvasz.

The main function of the dog, which lives to around 12 years old, was to guard flocks from wolves and bears.

In Australia, farmers have reported a 35% reduction in losses from foxes, wild dogs and birds of prey after adopting the animals.