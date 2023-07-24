BrewDog alerts neighbours to ‘hopefully, pleasant’ noise in Ellon this weekend

BrewDog has warned neighbours to expect some noise when it holds an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at its headquarters in Ellon this Saturday.

It is planning a day of talks, food, music and “the odd beer or two” for its “equity punk” shareholders and their guests. Local residents have also been invited.

The craft beer giant has written to people who live near to its ever-expanding HQ at Balmacassie Commercial Park.

The company said: “We’re writing to let you know that on Saturday July 29 we’ll be hosting an EGM at BrewDog HQ just down the road from you.

“This is our first EGM event and will see 3,000 people gather at our brewery for a day of talks, music and the odd beer or two.

“The EGM is exclusively for our equity for punk shareholders and their guests.

“We’re going to do everything we can to minimise disruptions for you on the day. There won’t be any road closures. We’ll be providing shuttle buses from Aberdeen city centre to keep the roads as clear as possible.

‘Everything will be wrapped up by 7pm’

BrewDog added: “The gates will be open from 12pm and everything will be wrapped up at 7pm. There will be live music from some great bands between 1pm to 5.45pm, so you might hear some – hopefully, pleasant – noise in the afternoon.”

And extending the hand of friendship to locals, together with contact details, the firm said: “Fancy joining in the fun? We would love to see you there. We’re very excited to show off Ellon to some of our biggest fans. Thanks very much in advance for putting up with us for the day.”

Neighbours wishing to go, either alone or with one other household member aged over 18, were invited to get in touch at events@brewdog.com

Some shareholders were disappointed to learn the 2023 annual general meeting would comprise separate events in BrewDog bars around the the world, rather than the customary shindig in Aberdeen.

Following complaints about the plans for a “Teams call in a pub”, the company was forced into a rethink.

Announcing the EGM in March, a spokesman for the firm said: “We’ve listened to the feedback. It’s clear our shareholders love getting together to enjoy great company and great beer.”

And in a message to shareholders on its website, BrewDog said: “Take yourself off mute. Put on your outside clothes. And get ready for the best meeting of your life.”

‘Mandatory’ event for BrewDog investors

Describing the event as “mandatory” for its equity punks, the firm added: “There will be beer. There will be food. There will be music, and tours and tastings. And there will even be a Q&A, if you want to treat this like an actual meeting and stick your hand up with ‘less of a question, more of a comment’.

“A meeting so extraordinary, you might even enjoy it. Don’t miss it.”

‘Rocking Scottish line-up’

Bands lined up for the event include Honeyblood, Dancing on Tables, Dead Pony and Fatherson.

“A rocking Scottish line-up that is set to impress, BrewDog said, adding: “We’ll provide a breakdown of stage times and schedule closer to the event.”