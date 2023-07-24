BrewDog alerts neighbours to ‘hopefully, pleasant’ noise in Ellon this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

BrewDog alerts neighbours to ‘hopefully, pleasant’ noise in Ellon this weekend

The craft beer giant is hosting a special bash for its 'equity punks'.

BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt, outside the DogTap bar at the firm's Ellon HQ.
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt, outside the DogTap bar at the firm's Ellon HQ. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

BrewDog has warned neighbours to expect some noise when it holds an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at its headquarters in Ellon this Saturday.

It is planning a day of talks, food, music and “the odd beer or two” for its “equity punk” shareholders and their guests. Local residents have also been invited.

The craft beer giant has written to people who live near to its ever-expanding HQ at Balmacassie Commercial Park.

BrewDog's headquarters in Ellon.
BrewDog’s headquarters in Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The company said: “We’re writing to let you know that on Saturday July 29 we’ll be hosting an EGM at BrewDog HQ just down the road from you.

“This is our first EGM event and will see 3,000 people gather at our brewery for a day of talks, music and the odd beer or two.

Honeyblood
Honeyblood is among the acts lined up for BrewDog’s EGM in Ellon.

“The EGM is exclusively for our equity for punk shareholders and their guests.

“We’re going to do everything we can to minimise disruptions for you on the day. There won’t be any road closures. We’ll be providing shuttle buses from Aberdeen city centre to keep the roads as clear as possible.

‘Everything will be wrapped up by 7pm’

BrewDog added: “The gates will be open from 12pm and everything will be wrapped up at 7pm. There will be live music from some great bands between 1pm to 5.45pm, so you might hear some – hopefully, pleasant – noise in the afternoon.”

And extending the hand of friendship to locals, together with contact details, the firm said: “Fancy joining in the fun? We would love to see you there. We’re very excited to show off Ellon to some of our biggest fans. Thanks very much in advance for putting up with us for the day.”

Inside BrewDog's DogTap bar in Ellon.
Inside BrewDog’s DogTap bar in Ellon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Neighbours wishing to go, either alone or with one other household member aged over 18, were invited to get in touch at events@brewdog.com

Some shareholders were disappointed to learn the 2023 annual general meeting would comprise separate events in BrewDog bars around the the world, rather than the customary shindig in Aberdeen.

Following complaints about the plans for a “Teams call in a pub”, the company was forced into a rethink.

Shareholders at BrewDog's lively AGM in Aberdeen in 2018.
Shareholders at BrewDog’s lively AGM in Aberdeen in 2018. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Announcing the EGM in March, a spokesman for the firm said: “We’ve listened to the feedback. It’s clear our shareholders love getting together to enjoy great company and great beer.”

And in a message to shareholders on its website, BrewDog said: “Take yourself off mute. Put on your outside clothes. And get ready for the best meeting of your life.”

‘Mandatory’ event for BrewDog investors

Describing the event as “mandatory” for its equity punks, the firm added: “There will be beer. There will be food. There will be music, and tours and tastings. And there will even be a Q&A, if you want to treat this like an actual meeting and stick your hand up with ‘less of a question, more of a comment’.

“A meeting so extraordinary, you might even enjoy it. Don’t miss it.”

‘Rocking Scottish line-up’

Bands lined up for the event include Honeyblood, Dancing on Tables, Dead Pony and Fatherson.

“A rocking Scottish line-up that is set to impress, BrewDog said, adding: “We’ll provide a breakdown of stage times and schedule closer to the event.”

