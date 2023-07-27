11-year-old boy injured after being struck by car in Kirkwall

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Orkney.

The boy was walking along Junction Road in Kirkwall at around 5.30pm on Wednesday when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The incident happened near the junction with Tankerness Lane.

Police confirmed they were notified about the collision at 9.05pm, involving a young pedestrian and dark blue or black vehicle.

Officers confirmed the driver did stop at the time of the crash and the young boy was later taken to hospital to be checked over.

Driver urged to come forward

Police are now appealing for the driver to come forward as part of their inquiries.

Officers are also eager to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Simon Hay of Kirkwall Police Station, said: “The collision happened around 5.30pm, and the driver of the car did stop at the time, but the child was later taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The incident was then reported to us, so I’m asking anyone who saw what happened or if you were the driver involved to please make contact.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3822 of Wednesday, July 26.