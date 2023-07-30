Welfare charity ‘satisfied’ with Skye fish farm after ‘zombie salmon’ complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welfare charity ‘satisfied’ with Skye fish farm after ‘zombie salmon’ complaint

An investigation was launched after activists found fish with large chunks of flesh missing.

By Lottie Hood
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
A wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford

A welfare charity says it is “satisfied” with the actions of a fish farm on the Isle of Skye after concerns were raised about injured salmon.

An investigation was launched after complaints were made about fish with large chunks of flesh missing at Bakkafrost Scotland’s site in Portree.

Activist Don Staniford, who captured the footage of the fish swimming around with the injuries last month, branded them “zombie salmon”.

He used a waterproof camera to film the footage after kayaking to the site as part of a two-day undercover mission.

Salmon with open wounds
The salmon appeal to have been attacked by seals. Image: Don Staniford

‘Like an X-rated horror film’

In a statement issued through his $camon $cotland group, sent to the P&J, he said: “The horrific injuries inside Bakkafrost’s RSPCA Assured Portree salmon farm were the worst I’ve ever witnessed.

“Bakkafrost has either not installed proper anti-predator netting or they have not properly maintained the equipment – either way this is a clear cut case of welfare abuse.

“The zombie salmon on show inside the salmon farm are like an X-rated horror film.”

He said the fish may have been attacked by predators such as seals and demanded the firm take action.

He added: “If salmon farms cannot operate securely without breaching welfare legislation then they should be shut down immediately.

“By failing to keep out predators, Bakkafrost has failed to protect the health and welfare of the hundreds of thousands of salmon cooped up in the cages.”

Portree fish farm operator ‘committed to welfare’

The Portree site is one of 60 Bakkafrost Scotland operates across the west coast of Scotland and the Hebrides.

The firm was formerly called the Scottish Salmon Company but changed its name last year after being acquired by Faroese firm Bakkafrost in 2019.

A spokesman for Bakkafrost Scotland confirmed the injuries had been caused by a seal attack.

A solitary seal pokes his head out of the water at Newburgh.
The salmon are thought to have been attacked by a seal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

He added: “Bakkafrost Scotland are committed to the welfare and health of our fish and the natural environment, both of which are intrinsically linked and represent the basis of responsible salmon farming.

“As with all farmers the health and welfare of our stock is of paramount importance, and a recent RSPCA inspection at the site did not flag any issues.”

RSPCA Assured, which inspects farms across the UK, told the P&J it had looked into the incident and carried out an in-person visit after the concerns were raised.

Charity ‘satisfied fish farm did everything it could’

A spokesperson said: “We are satisfied that the farm was doing everything they could to protect the welfare of both the salmon and any predators, such as seals, by trying to prevent any predators from entering the pen, as required by the RSPCA’s standards.”

The charity added: “We’re pleased to say that in this situation the farm took the correct course of action and was able to safely release the seal from the pen.”

Highland Council, which was also informed, has been contacted for comment.

However, a spokesperson told the Daily Record: “We are liaising with our animal health partners in Scottish Government on the investigation.”

