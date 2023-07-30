Welfare charity ‘satisfied’ with Skye fish farm after ‘zombie salmon’ complaint

A welfare charity says it is “satisfied” with the actions of a fish farm on the Isle of Skye after concerns were raised about injured salmon.

An investigation was launched after complaints were made about fish with large chunks of flesh missing at Bakkafrost Scotland’s site in Portree.

Activist Don Staniford, who captured the footage of the fish swimming around with the injuries last month, branded them “zombie salmon”.

He used a waterproof camera to film the footage after kayaking to the site as part of a two-day undercover mission.

‘Like an X-rated horror film’

In a statement issued through his $camon $cotland group, sent to the P&J, he said: “The horrific injuries inside Bakkafrost’s RSPCA Assured Portree salmon farm were the worst I’ve ever witnessed.

“Bakkafrost has either not installed proper anti-predator netting or they have not properly maintained the equipment – either way this is a clear cut case of welfare abuse.

“The zombie salmon on show inside the salmon farm are like an X-rated horror film.”

He said the fish may have been attacked by predators such as seals and demanded the firm take action.

He added: “If salmon farms cannot operate securely without breaching welfare legislation then they should be shut down immediately.

“By failing to keep out predators, Bakkafrost has failed to protect the health and welfare of the hundreds of thousands of salmon cooped up in the cages.”

Portree fish farm operator ‘committed to welfare’

The Portree site is one of 60 Bakkafrost Scotland operates across the west coast of Scotland and the Hebrides.

The firm was formerly called the Scottish Salmon Company but changed its name last year after being acquired by Faroese firm Bakkafrost in 2019.

A spokesman for Bakkafrost Scotland confirmed the injuries had been caused by a seal attack.

He added: “Bakkafrost Scotland are committed to the welfare and health of our fish and the natural environment, both of which are intrinsically linked and represent the basis of responsible salmon farming.

“As with all farmers the health and welfare of our stock is of paramount importance, and a recent RSPCA inspection at the site did not flag any issues.”

RSPCA Assured, which inspects farms across the UK, told the P&J it had looked into the incident and carried out an in-person visit after the concerns were raised.

Charity ‘satisfied fish farm did everything it could’

A spokesperson said: “We are satisfied that the farm was doing everything they could to protect the welfare of both the salmon and any predators, such as seals, by trying to prevent any predators from entering the pen, as required by the RSPCA’s standards.”

The charity added: “We’re pleased to say that in this situation the farm took the correct course of action and was able to safely release the seal from the pen.”

Highland Council, which was also informed, has been contacted for comment.

However, a spokesperson told the Daily Record: “We are liaising with our animal health partners in Scottish Government on the investigation.”