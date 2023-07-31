Tall Ships helps Loganair bag highest number of Shetland passengers since Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tall Ships helps Loganair bag highest number of Shetland passengers since Covid

The Scottish airline is expected to carry 16,400 passengers on its routes to and from Shetland in July.

By Ellie Milne
Events, including the Tall Ships Races, have encouraged more people to travel to Shetland. Image: Shetland Tall Ships Ltd.
Events, including the Tall Ships Races, have encouraged more people to travel to Shetland. Image: Shetland Tall Ships Ltd.

Loganair has reported its highest number of passengers on its flights to and from Shetland since the Covid pandemic.

The Tall Ships – held in Lerwick last week – have helped boost the airline’s total passenger numbers this month to around 16,400.

That’s around 10% higher than they were in July 2022, which was the previous busiest month since the pandemic.

Passengers numbers have also been boosted by the airline’s development of tourism business to the Scottish islands from US visitors.

This has been further helped by a record number of non-stop flights from the USA to Edinburgh this year.

Jonathan Hinkles next to a Loganair plane
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said the airline is committing to serving the island. Image: Loganair.

Dedicated Loganair team

Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair, said: “Loganair is delighted to be supporting Shetland’s efforts to host the Tall Ships Race, with extra flights and more seats laid on, together with logistical support for key functions in the performing arts and ships’ crew change sectors which form part of the hosting.

“Major events such as these underpin our year-round commitment to Shetland’s air services and our local employment at Sumburgh Airport, where Loganair employs a team of 36 to look after both our scheduled flights and regular flights delivering Shetland’s mail and servicing the offshore energy industry.”

Across the last three months, the airline has operated 1,107 of its scheduled 1,119 flights to and from Shetland – achieving a reliability record, excluding weather events, of 99% on Shetland flights.

Increase in passengers

A number of Loganair routes have recorded a growth in numbers, including the key link to Aberdeen served by the 72-seat ATR72 aircraft.

On this route, passenger numbers are up 20% compared to last July.

The largest growth has been recorded on the Shetland-Dundee-London route, based at Heathrow’s Terminal Two, with a 56% increase.

More from Highlands & Islands

Coastguard helicopter
Woman, 34, and newborn baby from Mull airlifted to hospital
Nevis Range has reached new heights with profits soaring. Image: Grayling
Nevis Range profits double after new Highland hotel success
Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Danielle Guhl
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
Dennis Weaver and Sarah Cordiner got married at Belladrum on Friday, July 28, at 3pm.
Belladrum hits the right note for Aberdeenshire couple who tie the knot after 18-year…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
Crowds on the streets welcomed the Tall Ship Races crews. Image: Jen Stout
Gallery: Shetland welcomes the Tall Ships Races
Barbie has caused an explosion in ticket sales. Image: Alamy/PA)
Could Barbenheimer be the come-back kid for Aberdeen's struggling cinemas?
Travis perform on the main stage.
Gallery: Best pictures from the final day of Belladrum festival