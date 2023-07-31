Revellers told to bring their dancing shoes for Latin America-themed night in the name of cultural awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revellers told to bring their dancing shoes for Latin America-themed night in the name of cultural awareness

The event features a four-course meal of authentic Latin American delicacies, some cocktails for the early birds, storytelling and carnival dancing.

By Lottie Hood
Cultural Harmony's founder Pete Preston and Cuba's general manager, Russell Davidson.
Left to right: Cultural Harmony's founder Pete Preston and Cuba's general manager, Russell Davidson. Image: Cultural Harmony.

A taste of Latin America is being brought to Aberdeen with a night of cocktails, food and dancing and all for a good cause.

An Aberdeen organisation is hosting a Latino Experience night at Revolucion De Cuba on Belmont Street next month to raise funds for a local charity.

Hosted by Cultural Harmony, the night features a four-course meal of authentic Latin American delicacies, some cocktails for the early birds, storytelling and salsa dancing.

However, food is not the only item on the agenda.

The night is one of four annual events planned by the newly founded organisation aiming to provide an opportunity for people to learn about and be inspired by diverse cultures.

Revolucion de Cuba at the Academy Centre
The event will be held at Revolucion de Cuba at the Academy Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

‘Revelling in lively evening’ while creating sense of community

Cultural Harmony founder, Pete Preston, said it is sure to be a night to remember.

He said: “We can’t wait to bring our Latino Experience night to Aberdeen, as we take guests on a captivating journey of Latin American culture, complete with storytelling, dance, and exceptional food.

“One of our main pillars at Cultural Harmony is to introduce impactful cultural events to the Aberdeen social calendar.

“It’s also the perfect occasion for like-minded individuals to come together, make new friends, have some fun, and revel in a lively evening in the heart of our city; all while creating an even greater sense of community and unity.”

Right to left: Harmony's founder Pete Preston has the pink drink in his hand, and Revolucion De Cuba's General Manager, Russell Davidson.
Revolucion De Cuba’s general manager, Russell Davidson (left) and Harmony’s founder Pete Preston (right) at Revolucion De Cuba, Aberdeen. Image: Cultural Harmony 

Tickets for the event on Friday, September 8, are now on sale with entry and a four-course meal included.

Those grabbing an early bird ticket can also indulge in a cocktails curated specially by the team at Revolución de Cuba Aberdeen for the night.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Inspire PTL a local charity which provides support to adults with learning difficulties and additional support needs.

Mr Preston added: “The fact that we’ll also be raising funds for Inspire PTL, which is such an incredibly worthy local cause, means people can also give back while having a great night.

“I just hope everyone brings their dancing shoes with them.”

Tickets for the Latin Experience night start at £65 and can be purchased here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven chipper owner, 22, dishing out free kid's suppers every Saturday for remainder of…
Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat and having sex with them
The Aberdeen Christmas village in 2021. Plans have been lodged for the 2023 event, with hopes of an opening date of November 16. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: What's new this year?
A police car sits on the roadside of a remote road in Inverurie.
Three teenagers arrested after firefighters battle Inverurie barn blaze
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
SeaFest Peterhead chairman Jimmy Buchan
New Peterhead festival to champion north-east seafood
A centuries-old warehouse could be transformed into a Johnshaven dream home.
Derelict depot could become coastal Mearns dream home while locals battle new house at…
CR0044109 Adele Merson interview with Barney Crockett. The former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council quit the party last month over its plan to end North Sea exploration. He described Sir Keir Starmer's energy strategy as "more brutal" than anything Margaret Thatcher did to industrial communities in the 1980s. Wednesday 26 July 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Thatcher on steroids': Ex-Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett skewers Starmer and Sarwar
EnerMech worker
Aberdeen firm EnerMech ticking all the right boxes for diversification
A horse and its rider at the show.
Gallery: Turriff Show putting its best hoof forward in 2023