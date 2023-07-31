Revellers told to bring their dancing shoes for Latin America-themed night in the name of cultural awareness

A taste of Latin America is being brought to Aberdeen with a night of cocktails, food and dancing and all for a good cause.

An Aberdeen organisation is hosting a Latino Experience night at Revolucion De Cuba on Belmont Street next month to raise funds for a local charity.

Hosted by Cultural Harmony, the night features a four-course meal of authentic Latin American delicacies, some cocktails for the early birds, storytelling and salsa dancing.

However, food is not the only item on the agenda.

The night is one of four annual events planned by the newly founded organisation aiming to provide an opportunity for people to learn about and be inspired by diverse cultures.

‘Revelling in lively evening’ while creating sense of community

Cultural Harmony founder, Pete Preston, said it is sure to be a night to remember.

He said: “We can’t wait to bring our Latino Experience night to Aberdeen, as we take guests on a captivating journey of Latin American culture, complete with storytelling, dance, and exceptional food.

“One of our main pillars at Cultural Harmony is to introduce impactful cultural events to the Aberdeen social calendar.

“It’s also the perfect occasion for like-minded individuals to come together, make new friends, have some fun, and revel in a lively evening in the heart of our city; all while creating an even greater sense of community and unity.”

Tickets for the event on Friday, September 8, are now on sale with entry and a four-course meal included.

Those grabbing an early bird ticket can also indulge in a cocktails curated specially by the team at Revolución de Cuba Aberdeen for the night.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Inspire PTL a local charity which provides support to adults with learning difficulties and additional support needs.

Mr Preston added: “The fact that we’ll also be raising funds for Inspire PTL, which is such an incredibly worthy local cause, means people can also give back while having a great night.

“I just hope everyone brings their dancing shoes with them.”

Tickets for the Latin Experience night start at £65 and can be purchased here.