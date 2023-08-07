Three die in mountaineering incident on Glencoe

Three hillwalkers have been found dead on a Highland mountain in Glencoe after they failed to return from their hike.

Emergency crews and rescue teams from across the country raced to the Aonach Eagach ridge shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday night.

Police were made aware of concern for the group who had not returned from their hike.

The victims, who were all adults, have not been named.

A frantic search was carried out to try and find the hillwalkers but sadly, their bodies were found on the mountain.

The coastguard helicopter from Inverness and mountain rescue teams assisted with the operation.

The helicopter from Prestwick provided further support to police and rescue teams Sunday morning.

Police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances around the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday August 5.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found.

“HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Previous incidents on Aonach Eagach Ridge

A climber was airlifted to hospital after a fall on Aonach Eagach Ridge in July when he tumbled an unknown distance.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team was alerted after the alarm was raised around 1.30pm on July 9.

The Inverness-based search and rescue helicopter airlifted the climber to the care of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team at Torlundy.

He was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

In September a climber died after falling more than 650 feet on the mountain.

The 36-year-old man was near the top of the Aonach Eagach Ridge when a rock he went to grip gave way.

A few days earlier the body of a man who went missing almost a year earlier was found in a gully near Aonach Eagach Ridge.

Alan Taylor, 57, had been missing from Dundee since September 2021.

The ridge stretches east–west for several miles and includes two Munro summits – Sgùrr nam Fiannaidh at 3,175 ft high, and Meall Dearg at 3,124 ft high.

The ridge is very rocky and the route along it requires scrambling ability.

The slopes to each side are extremely dangerous, with steep grass-and-scree slopes hiding even steeper slopes that end in cliffs on both north and south sides of the ridge.