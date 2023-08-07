Three die in mountaineering incident on Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three die in mountaineering incident on Glencoe

By Mike Merritt
Three hillwalkers have been found dead on a Highland mountain in Glencoe after they failed to return from their hike.

Emergency crews and rescue teams from across the country raced to the Aonach Eagach ridge shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday night.

Police were made aware of concern for the group who had not returned from their hike.

The victims, who were all adults, have not been named.

A frantic search was carried out to try and find the hillwalkers but sadly, their bodies were found on the mountain.

The coastguard helicopter from Inverness and mountain rescue teams assisted with the operation.

Three people were found dead on Glencoe

The helicopter from Prestwick provided further support to police and rescue teams Sunday morning.

Police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances around the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday August 5.

Three people died on Aonach Eagach Ridge.
Aonach Eagach Ridge. Image: Stock.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found.

“HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Previous incidents on Aonach Eagach Ridge

A climber was airlifted to hospital after a fall on Aonach Eagach Ridge in July when he tumbled an unknown distance.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team was alerted after the alarm was raised around 1.30pm on July 9.

The Inverness-based search and rescue helicopter airlifted the climber to the care of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team at Torlundy.

He was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were at the scene. Image: Glen Coe Mountain Rescue Team / Facebook.

In September a climber died after falling more than 650 feet on the mountain.

The 36-year-old man was near the top of the Aonach Eagach Ridge when a rock he went to grip gave way.

A few days earlier the body of a man who went missing almost a year earlier was found in a gully near Aonach Eagach Ridge.

Alan Taylor, 57, had been missing from Dundee since September 2021.

The ridge stretches east–west for several miles and includes two Munro summits – Sgùrr nam Fiannaidh at 3,175 ft high, and Meall Dearg at 3,124 ft high.

The ridge is very rocky and the route along it requires scrambling ability.

The slopes to each side are extremely dangerous, with steep grass-and-scree slopes hiding even steeper slopes that end in cliffs on both north and south sides of the ridge.

