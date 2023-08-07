Aberdeenshire restaurant owner ‘overwhelmed’ with support for under threat business

Customers have rallied round the under-threat Mai Thai restaurant and takeaway in Oldmeldrum.

Owner David Sim previously told the Press & Journal a lack of customers was “crippling” his business.

He and wife Mai had been working more than 40 hours a week unpaid to keep it running.

And one Friday night the business didn’t receive a single customer.

The 46-year-old said: “When we first opened it was really good, but it’s gone quiet now.

“The excitement has worn off and we are not as busy.”

P&J readers boost to Thai restaurant

The article struck a nerve with Press and Journal readers who wanted to support a local business.

Mai Thai has since experienced its busiest spell since opening with David having to pull in extra staff to help with demand.

And opening the restaurant at lunchtimes to help fulfil bookings.

David said: “It has been noticeably busier. I had to get my sister to help run the restaurant one Saturday night and a friend helped with deliveries.

“There was people phoning and turning up for a table and we had to turn them away.

“We even had to open on a Thursday lunchtime because we had a booking.

“But we did have to let down a lot of takeaway customers as we couldn’t cope with the demand since the article.”

Mai Thai reputation growing

David and Mai opened Mai Thai in Oldmeldrum seven months ago.

The pair invested nearly £50,000 to get the business up and running.

But a lack of customers left David fearing for its future warning the restaurant, in Colpy Business Park, needed people to start using it or risk closure.

He said: “A lot of people said they didn’t even know we were there until they read the article.

“Thankfully word is definitely spreading. The amount of support has been fantastic.”

David works full-time as a workshop supervisor at C&M McDonald in Kintore and spends his evenings making deliveries, while Mai works full-time at Mai Thai.

Both are now working more than 40 hours a week unpaid to keep Mai Thai afloat.

David said: “It’s been tough but things have been much better.

“We were delighted with the reaction and hopefully it stays like that.”