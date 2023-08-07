Aberdeenshire restaurant owner ‘overwhelmed’ with support for under threat business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire restaurant owner ‘overwhelmed’ with support for under threat business

The business has brought in extra staff and even added to its opening hours to keep up with demand after appealing for support in the P&J.

By Kelly Wilson
David Sim and his wife Mai have been overwhelmed at support for the business. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
David Sim and his wife Mai have been overwhelmed at support for the business. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Customers have rallied round the under-threat Mai Thai restaurant and takeaway in Oldmeldrum.

Owner David Sim previously told the Press & Journal a lack of customers was “crippling” his business.

He and wife Mai had been working more than 40 hours a week unpaid to keep it running.

And one Friday night the business didn’t receive a single customer.

The 46-year-old said: “When we first opened it was really good, but it’s gone quiet now.

“The excitement has worn off and we are not as busy.”

P&J readers boost to Thai restaurant

The article struck a nerve with Press and Journal readers who wanted to support a local business.

Mai Thai has since experienced its busiest spell since opening with David having to pull in extra staff to help with demand.

And opening the restaurant at lunchtimes to help fulfil bookings.

Mai Thai restaurant owner David Sim and his wife Mai
David Sim and his wife Mai. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

David said: “It has been noticeably busier. I had to get my sister to help run the restaurant one Saturday night and a friend helped with deliveries.

“There was people phoning and turning up for a table and we had to turn them away.

“We even had to open on a Thursday lunchtime because we had a booking.

“But we did have to let down a lot of takeaway customers as we couldn’t cope with the demand since the article.”

Mai Thai reputation growing

David and Mai opened Mai Thai in Oldmeldrum seven months ago.

The pair invested nearly £50,000 to get the business up and running.

But a lack of customers left David fearing for its future warning the restaurant, in Colpy Business Park, needed people to start using it or risk closure.

Oldmeldrum Mai Thai
Restaurant numbers are on the rise at Mai Thai. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “A lot of people said they didn’t even know we were there until they read the article.

“Thankfully word is definitely spreading. The amount of support has been fantastic.”

David works full-time as a workshop supervisor at C&M McDonald in Kintore and spends his evenings making deliveries, while Mai works full-time at Mai Thai.

Both are now working more than 40 hours a week unpaid to keep Mai Thai afloat.

David said: “It’s been tough but things have been much better.

“We were delighted with the reaction and hopefully it stays like that.”

