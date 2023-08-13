Rescue teams work through the night in search for a person in Moidart

A major search is under way in the Moidart area following concerns for a missing person.

Police and Coastguard teams were called to the area in the early hours.

Officers have confirmed the search operation was prompted by reports of a missing person. Their identity is unknown at this time.

Search efforts are continuing this morning as rescue teams work to trace their whereabouts.

HM Coastguard confirmed the operation is being led by police, with teams on hand to assist.

Personnel from Mallaig and Salen Coastguard teams were drafted to the village – at around 3am this morning to assist police with the search.

The incident remains ongoing.

Moidart lies to the east of the Ardnamurchan peninsula, with south Morar to the north, and separated by Loch Shiel from Sunart and Ardgour to the south.

More as we get it.