Major search to find missing 17-year-old boy from Moidart

A 17-year-old boy, Issac Johnson, has been reported missing from the Moidart area.

The teenager was reported missing on Saturday evening after failing to return home from a hill walk.

The young lad set out on a path south of Greag Nan Lochan, earlier in the day but hasn’t been seen since.

Concerned relatives raised the alarm at around 11pm, sparking a major search operation.

Police, coastguard and mountain rescue team have been out since the early hours, carrying out extensive searches of the vast landscape.

Officers believe the 17-year-old headed north-east, however, no new sightings have been reported.

Boy missing Moidart named as Isaac Johnson

Chief Inspector Donna Allan said his family is becoming increasingly worried.

She said: “Isaac set off on his walk around lunchtime on Saturday and has failed to return home, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. This is an extremely worrying time for his family.

“We believe he was walking in the area south of Greag Nan Lochan and headed north-east after that.

“Officers, coastguard, and mountain rescue teams are carrying out extensive searches but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting 4427 of August 12.