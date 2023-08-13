Major search to find missing 17-year-old boy from Moidart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Major search to find missing 17-year-old boy from Moidart

Isaac Johnson was reported missing on Saturday evening after failing to return home from a hill walk.

By Michelle Henderson
17-year-old Isaac Johnson was reported missing on Saturday evening from the Moidart area. Image: Police Scotland.

A 17-year-old boy, Issac Johnson, has been reported missing from the Moidart area.

The teenager was reported missing on Saturday evening after failing to return home from a hill walk.

The young lad set out on a path south of Greag Nan Lochan, earlier in the day but hasn’t been seen since.

Concerned relatives raised the alarm at around 11pm, sparking a major search operation.

Police, coastguard and mountain rescue team have been out since the early hours, carrying out extensive searches of the vast landscape.

Officers believe the 17-year-old headed north-east, however, no new sightings have been reported.

Boy missing Moidart named as Isaac Johnson

Chief Inspector Donna Allan said his family is becoming increasingly worried.

She said: “Isaac set off on his walk around lunchtime on Saturday and has failed to return home, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. This is an extremely worrying time for his family.

“We believe he was walking in the area south of Greag Nan Lochan and headed north-east after that.

“Officers, coastguard, and mountain rescue teams are carrying out extensive searches but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting 4427 of August 12.

 

