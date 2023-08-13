Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets up to four more signings in window after 3-1 loss to Celtic

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed he aims to sign “three or four” more players to bolster a team he hailed for their bravery in a 3-1 loss to Celtic.

Despite suffering defeat, Robson reckons it was the Dons’ best performance against Celtic at Pittodrie for years.

Aberdeen have failed to beat the Hoops in the last 15 clashes in the Granite City – with the last win a 2-1 triumph in February 2016.

Robson confirmed new signing James McGarry was set to arrive in Aberdeen on Sunday night after jetting in from Australia.

New Zealand international left-back McGarry, 25, signed a three-year deal from A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

McGarry is Robson’s ninth signing of the summer and he aims to land up to four further additions.

But Robson revealed he may not have the signings secured in time for the Dons’ Europa League play-off clash on August 24.

He said: “James McGarry flies in at nine-o-clock on Sunday night.

“And we will be adding on top of that three or four players.

“That is what we are looking to do.”

Asked if he hoped to complete his signing spree before the Europa League play-offs, Robson said: “No. I just want three or four in anytime.

“The club are trying so hard and have been outstanding in trying to get that done.

“I wanted to make sure we did a proper window where we got our own players and that is why it is taking a bit of time.

“The ones we have signed have got real value in the team.”

Robson hails ‘bravery’ of Aberdeen

Celtic went ahead in the 11th minute via a close range shot from Liel Abada which was initially chalked off for offside.

Following a VAR review, a goal was awarded.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski levelled in the 25th minute after converting a Duk cut-back.

However, a defensive error by Nicky Devlin was punished by the Hoops when Kyogo Furuhashi pounced on his misjudged header to fire home in the 29th minute.

Celtic made it 3-1 late on via a Matt O’Riley strike.

Robson hailed his rebuilt side for their “bravery” in taking the game to the defending Premiership champions.

Robson said: “We came up against a really good treble winning side with a top manager.

“We were really brave.

“We tried to go after them and made the game a bit of basketball game at times.

“Sometimes it is survival of the fittest out there.

“It was entertaining stuff and it was dangerous for us at times, I get that.

“But we wanted to have a go and wanted to try to win the game.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t, which was probably our own doing with a couple of individual errors which cost us. Also the quality of the opposition as well.

“We tried to play in a way that is aggressive and brings speed to the game. We did that.

“I think that is as good a performance as you have seen from an Aberdeen team here against Celtic for a lot of years.”

Robson refuses to criticise Devlin

Aberdeen were back level at 1-1 when summer signing Devlin’s misjudged header back to keeper Kelle Roos was intercepted.

Furuhashi pounced on the mistake and fired home a 15-yard drive to make it 2-1.

🗣️ "Disaster for Devlin…a gift for Celtic!" Kyogo takes advantage of an Aberdeen mistake and gives Celtic a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/7d3RvqtKxW — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 13, 2023

It was defender Devlin’s Pittodrie debut after signing on a three-year deal in the summer.

Robson refused to criticise Devlin and praised the defender for an “outstanding” shift against Celtic.

He said: “We are going to make mistakes, we all make mistakes.

“Nicky Devlin was outstanding all the way through the game.

“Having to try to deal with Maeda who has that speed. He coped well with that.”