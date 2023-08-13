Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets up to four more signings in window after 3-1 loss to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets up to four more signings in window after 3-1 loss to Celtic

Manager Robson hailed the manner of the 3-1 defeat to Celtic as one of the best performances by an Aberdeen team against the league champions at Pittodrie for years.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed he aims to sign “three or four” more players to bolster a team he hailed for their bravery in a 3-1 loss to Celtic.

Despite suffering defeat, Robson reckons it was the Dons’ best performance against Celtic at Pittodrie for years.

Aberdeen have failed to beat the Hoops in the last 15 clashes in the Granite City – with the last win a 2-1 triumph in February 2016.

Robson confirmed new signing James McGarry was set to arrive in Aberdeen on Sunday night after jetting in from Australia.

New Zealand international left-back McGarry, 25, signed a three-year deal from A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

McGarry is Robson’s ninth signing of the summer and he aims to land up to four further additions.

But Robson revealed he may not have the signings secured in time for the Dons’ Europa League play-off clash on August 24.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

He said: “James McGarry flies in at nine-o-clock on Sunday night.

“And we will be adding on top of that three or four players.

“That is what we are looking to do.”

Asked if he hoped to complete his signing spree before the Europa League play-offs, Robson said: “No. I just want three or four in anytime.

“The club are trying so hard and have been outstanding in trying to get that done.

“I wanted to make sure we did a proper window where we got our own players and that is why it is taking a bit of time.

“The ones we have signed have got real value in the team.”

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson hails ‘bravery’ of Aberdeen

Celtic went ahead in the 11th minute via a close range shot from Liel Abada which was initially chalked off for offside.

Following a VAR review, a goal was awarded.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski levelled in the 25th minute after converting a Duk cut-back.

However, a defensive error by Nicky Devlin was punished by the Hoops when Kyogo Furuhashi pounced on his misjudged header to fire home in the 29th minute.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with Anthony Ralston after making it 2-1. Image: SNS.

Celtic made it 3-1 late on via a Matt O’Riley strike.

Robson hailed his rebuilt side for their “bravery” in taking the game to the defending Premiership champions.

Robson said: “We came up against a really good treble winning side with a top manager.

“We were really brave.

“We tried to go after them and made the game a bit of basketball game at times.

“Sometimes it is survival of the fittest out there.

“It was entertaining stuff and it was dangerous for us at times, I get that.

“But we wanted to have a go and wanted to try to win the game.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t, which was probably our own doing with a couple of individual errors which cost us. Also the quality of the opposition as well.

“We tried to play in a way that is aggressive and brings speed to the game. We did that.

“I think that is as good a performance as you have seen from an Aberdeen team here against Celtic for a lot of years.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Robson refuses to criticise Devlin

Aberdeen were back level at 1-1 when summer signing Devlin’s misjudged header back to keeper Kelle Roos was intercepted.

Furuhashi pounced on the mistake and fired home a 15-yard drive to make it 2-1.

It was defender Devlin’s Pittodrie debut after signing on a three-year deal in the summer.

Robson refused to criticise Devlin and praised the defender for an “outstanding” shift against Celtic.

He said: “We are going to make mistakes, we all make mistakes.

“Nicky Devlin was outstanding all the way through the game.

“Having to try to deal with Maeda who has that speed. He coped well with that.”

Conversation