A87 near Glen Shiel closed following two-vehicle crash

The A87 road near Glen Shiel has been closed following a crash earlier this evening.

Emergency services raced to the scene at around 6pm.

The incident involved two vehicles and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have since closed the road in both directions, with a diversion in place via the A890 and A832.

NEW❗ ⌚ 17:57#A87 Glenshiel CLOSED in both directions due to a collision⛔ Emergency services are on route🚔 Traffic is building in the area tonight More information can be found at https://t.co/5son8B9wj4 @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/qniYxZLBEb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 25, 2023

Traffic Scotland stated that the northbound diversion is now running with the Southbound currently being implemented.

Travel updates can be found on Traffic Scotland’s website.

More as we get it.