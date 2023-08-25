Goal hero Nicky Devlin insists dramatic Euro equaliser against Hacken was payback for Celtic blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Goal hero Nicky Devlin insists dramatic Euro equaliser against Hacken was payback for Celtic blunder

Dons defender Nicky Devlin says he 'owed the boys a performance' for their support after his costly mistake led to a goal in the 3-1 Premiership defeat to the Hoops.

By Sean Wallace
Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS

Euro hero Nicky Devlin hopes his dramatic goal against BK Hacken is payback for his team-mates’ support after his costly Celtic blunder.

Summer signing Devlin netted the equaliser in Aberdeen’s 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with the Swedish champions in Gothenburg.

Defender Devlin reckons he “owed the boys a performance” after a mistake on his Pittodrie debut led to Celtic scoring in a 3-1 loss.

His misjudged header at 1-1 was intercepted by Kyogo Furuhashi, who fired home.

Devlin says his team-mates all backed him following that mistake– and it is a camaraderie he has never experienced before.

Devlin’s goal in Sweden completed a sensational comeback as the Dons were trailing 2-0 with just 15 minutes remaining.

The comeback reignited Aberdeen’s bid to reach the Europa League group stage.

He said: “I know myself I cost the game against Celtic a couple of weeks ago, so I owed the boys a performance and moment like that.

“Hopefully that goes a wee bit to repay the boys as they have been excellent from the start of the season.

“It was great to get my first goal for the club.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

“I’ve probably not scored a goal as important as that in my career.

“The mistake against Celtic was so early in the game as there was still an hour to go.

“The reaction from the rest of the boys, I have never had that before.

“I made a mistake and almost every single player came up to me and made sure I forgot it and that I could go again.

“That was a big help.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

‘When we are at Pittodrie we fancy taking anyone on’

BK Hacken looked to be heading to Pittodrie with the upper hand as they led 2-0 with just a quarter-hour remaining.

However, the Dons hit back through Bojan Miovski in the 75th minute.

Miovski then played in Devlin four minutes later and the defender netted with a superb finish.

Devlin admits the quick-fire goal salvo hauled the Dons out of a “sticky situation” – but had no doubt the goals would come.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against Hacken. Image: SNS

He said: “We are always going to create chances and always feel like we are in games regardless of who we are playing.

“Don’t get me wrong, 2-0 down away from home in Europe is not a great situation to be in.

“You maybe do start thinking about the next game and how difficult the game is going to be to turn it around.

“We have went from maybe being in a sticky situation to having it all to play for in the second leg.

“When we are at Pittodrie, we fancy taking anyone on.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

‘We want to be on the front foot’

BK Hacken were on the ropes in the final 10 minutes at the Bravida Arena.

The Dons exposed the Swedish champions’ defensive vulnerability in an impressive second half performance.

However, Devlin is well aware of BK Hacken’s threat in the return leg.

He said: “Wherever we play we want to make sure teams know they are in a game.

“The manager has recruited and brought players in and that’s the way we want to play.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

“We want to be on the front foot whether we have the ball or not we want teams to know they are up against it when we play them.

“We managed to do that against Hacken even in the first half.

“Even when we went 1-0 down, we had good chances in the first half to punish them, but didn’t manage to take them.

“In the second half, we did manage to take them.

“It is not job done. But it sets it up nice for the game at Pittodrie on Thursday.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected after BK Hacken’s Amor Layouni makes it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Family in Gothenburg to see goal

Devlin’s crucial equaliser came in his first-ever European game.

It held extra significance as it was in front of his mum and dad, who had travelled to Gothenburg to support him.

He said: “It’s a big moment for me and my family.

“My mum and dad were there.

“They got the train and the bus up from Copenhagen so they enjoyed it.

“They were never going to miss my European debut and would have gone wherever it was.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Kortrijk's Pape Habib Gueye is set to move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen agree Pape Habib Gueye fee and personal terms - with striker awaiting travel…
BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq looks dejected in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
BK Hacken star Ibrahim Sadiq admits he could be sold before Europa League play-off…
BK Hacken's Mikkel Rygaard and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and James McGarry during Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg match in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Whatever line-up Barry Robson picks - Aberdeen have shown they can beat…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen v BK Hacken to be shown live on BBC Scotland
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS =
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists his Reds revolution has only just started after comeback…
Referee Filip Glova (R) during the Uefa Europa League play-off round match between BK Hacken and Aberdeen at Bravida Arena, on August 24, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: Hacken v Aberdeen whistler's inconsistent use of cards and penalty review which…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Aberdeen could learn from Hacken's rise since 2021 - but needed no…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson hails Aberdeen for 'brilliant comeback' to draw 2-2 at BK Hacken
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen come from behind with two-goal blitz in four minutes to draw 2-2…
Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick in action against Montrose at Links Park.
Jess Broadrick eager to learn new Aberdeen Women role - as boss Clint Lancaster…

Conversation