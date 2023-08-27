Motorcyclist, 73, dies following crash with motorhome near Highland beauty spot

A 73-year-old man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a motorhome near Glen Shiel.

Alexander McCracken, from Coventry, was riding his Triumph Motorcycle when he was involved in the collision at about 5.20pm on Friday.

The A87 Skye to Loch Ness road was closed for nine hours for investigations following the incident near the Highland beauty spot.

Mr McCracken, also known as Sandy, was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Sunday.

Those travelling in the Fiat motorhome were checked over by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was reopened at about 3am on Saturday.

Appeal for witnesses of Glen Shiel crash

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Alexander at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to us to get in touch.

“I would also ask that anyone who has dash-cam footage which may assist contact us.”

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3143 of August 25.