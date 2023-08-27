Motorcyclist, 73, dies following crash with motorhome near Highland beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist, 73, dies following crash with motorhome near Highland beauty spot

The collision happened on the A87 near Glen Shiel on Friday evening.

By Ellie Milne
Google Maps image of A87 at Glen Shiel.
A section of the A87 was closed for nine hours following the crash. Image: Google Maps.

A 73-year-old man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a motorhome near Glen Shiel.

Alexander McCracken, from Coventry, was riding his Triumph Motorcycle when he was involved in the collision at about 5.20pm on Friday.

The A87 Skye to Loch Ness road was closed for nine hours for investigations following the incident near the Highland beauty spot.

Mr McCracken, also known as Sandy, was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Sunday.

Those travelling in the Fiat motorhome were checked over by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was reopened at about 3am on Saturday.

Appeal for witnesses of Glen Shiel crash

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Alexander at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to us to get in touch.

“I would also ask that anyone who has dash-cam footage which may assist contact us.”

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3143 of August 25.

