Motorcyclist fighting for life after campervan crash in Highlands

A motorcyclist is fighting for their life in hospital after a crash involving a campervan at a Highland beauty spot.

The A87 Skye to Loch Ness road was closed for nine hours for investigations following the incident near Glen Shiel yesterday.

The 73-year-old rider of a Triumph motorbike was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash at 5.20pm.

His condition remains life-threatening today.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the Fiat Doblo campervan were checked by paramedics at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

The road is popular with tourist traffic due to it connecting some of Scotland’s most idyllic locations.

Investigation into A87 Glen Shiel crash

The road eventually reopened to traffic at about 3am this morning.

Police have now launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident on the A87 near Glen Shiel.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it and who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and saw what happened or have dash-cam footage which may assist us please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 3143 from August 25.