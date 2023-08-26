Motorcyclist fighting for life after campervan crash in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist fighting for life after campervan crash in Highlands

Police closed the A87 Skye to Loch Ness road for nine hours after the incident.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Google Maps image of A87 at Glen Shiel.
The rider was airlifted to hospital after the A87 crash. Image: Google

A motorcyclist is fighting for their life in hospital after a crash involving a campervan at a Highland beauty spot.

The A87 Skye to Loch Ness road was closed for nine hours for investigations following the incident near Glen Shiel yesterday.

The 73-year-old rider of a Triumph motorbike was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash at 5.20pm.

His condition remains life-threatening today.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the Fiat Doblo campervan were checked by paramedics at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

The road is popular with tourist traffic due to it connecting some of Scotland’s most idyllic locations.

Investigation into A87 Glen Shiel crash

The road eventually reopened to traffic at about 3am this morning.

Police have now launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident on the A87 near Glen Shiel. 

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it and who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and saw what happened or have dash-cam footage which may assist us please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 3143 from August 25.

Conversation