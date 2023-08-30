A9 partially blocked at Carrbridge after two-vehicle collision

The A9 is partially blocked at Carrbridge following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at about 10.20am on the A9 Aviemore to Inverness route.

Three fire appliances – one each from Carrbridge, Aviemore and Kingussie – were sent to the scene and worked for about 40 minutes.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Posting online, Traffic Scotland said: “Traffic is very slow on approach, with police in attendance.”

It is yet another incident on the notorious A9, which connects the Highlands to central Scotland, and The P&J is committed to ensuring that the Scottish Government keep their pledge and dual the route.