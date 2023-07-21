The Voice of the North: ‘Sorry’ doesn’t cut it when A9 dualling delays mean yet more lives lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: ‘Sorry’ doesn’t cut it when A9 dualling delays mean yet more lives lost

The message between the lines is clear: the safety of people in the north is not a priority for the Scottish Government, write The P&J's editorial team.

MSP Fergus Ewing (left) has called for the leader of his own party to dual the A9 or resign
MSP Fergus Ewing (left) has called for the leader of his own party to dual the A9 or resign
By The Press & Journal

As everybody knows, much of the power behind words stems from who is saying (or writing) them, and the conviction with which they are delivered.

Few would flinch after hearing leader of the opposition Douglas Ross tell Nicola Sturgeon: “Deliver on your promise or resign” during her time as first minister, for example. But a longstanding SNP politician like Fergus Ewing uttering the same phrase while pointing unwaveringly at current FM Humza Yousaf raises more eyebrows.

Ewing’s recent ultimatum centred on the dualling of the A9: an SNP pledge that has been promised, delayed, rolled back on, promised and delayed again since 2007.

All the while, far too many people have been injured or killed on the route, and those who live along it are forced to take their lives into their own hands every day, over journeys as ordinary as commuting to work or driving to the supermarket.

Fergus Ewing has been an SNP MSP in the north of Scotland since 1999; his more recent “party rebel” status does not take away from his deep understanding of local communities here and what they need. Ewing openly admitting his “shame” over his party’s lack of progress on dualling and throwing down the gauntlet to Yousaf should prompt the first minister to take notice and act.

The Scottish Government has promised a new timetable for the dualling of the A9 – but not until autumn (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

“Sorry,” said the FM, when pushed by our reporter. Yousaf has “regrets” about delays to the dualling work, but offered a “cast-iron commitment” to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Mr Yousaf, we have heard this song before. After 16 years of regrets and cast-iron commitments, it should come as no surprise that the people whose lives are directly impacted by the dangerous and deadly A9 are beginning to feel somewhat strung along.

Help us hold Holyrood to account

Today, Humza Yousaf’s mumbled apologies hold little to no weight, and neither does his promise of a revised dualling timetable “in autumn”. The message between the lines is clear: the safety of people in the north of Scotland is not a priority for the Scottish Government; Holyrood will probably get to it eventually, whenever that might be. In reality, this issue could not be any more urgent.

The longer we wait, the more lives are at stake

Those who live and work in the communities joined together by the A9 know Fergus Ewing’s description of this failure as “a matter of life and death” to be true. The longer we wait, the more lives are at stake.

The first minister should not need any further persuasion on the matter, but we at The P&J encourage our readers to write letters to their political representatives demanding action now.

With your help, we will continue our work to hold the Scottish Government to account. You have our word.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

