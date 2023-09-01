Mountain rescue volunteer takes to school bus after car won’t start during emergency call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mountain rescue volunteer takes to school bus after car won’t start during emergency call

The dedicated volunteer was determined to reach the Highland peak to provide help by any means necessary.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Looking out over Glencoe with small team of mountain rescue volunteers visible in scenery.
The mountain rescue team volunteer still faced a long climb even after reaching the scene by school bus. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team

One Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team rescuer took to a school bus to provide emergency to help a hillwalker who fell.

The alarm was raised after someone injured their back while descending Sgurr na h-Ulaidh.

Help was immediately scrambled with a helicopter, specialist all-terrain vehicle, pick-up truck all called to the rescue.

However, after one Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team (GMR) volunteer’s car would not start, they took to the local school bus to still try and provide assistance.

The dedication of the team member has been praised by the team on social media.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team's all-terrain vehicle on-location in hills.
The all-terrain vehicle was amongst the specialist equipment used in the rescue. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team

A statement read: “A variety of vehicles were used in this rescue, including one of our four-wheel drive vans, the 6×6 all-terrain vehicle, a 4×4 pickup truck, and obviously the helicopter, all as you would expect.

“However, in what may be a first, one volunteer reached the rescue after getting on the school bus when their car wouldn’t start.

“Fortunately, the rescue was complete when they arrived, but they were still prepared to head up the hill if needed.

“The above is just one small example of the dedication shown by GMR volunteers.”

What happened to hillwalker after mountain rescue in Glencoe?

While the mountain rescue team member made their way to the scene on the school bus, efforts were underway to rescue the hillwalker.

Due to the low cloud and the person’s back injury, efforts were made to reach them on foot despite the helicopter being called.

Helicopter barely visible through thick cloud next to mountain.
The team battled treacherous conditions during the operation. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team

The first Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team volunteers reach them shortly after a paramedic was lowered to the scene and it was decided the rest of the team, including the person on the school bus, could be stood down.

The hillwalker was winched into the helicopter and airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team has praised the “breath taking” skill of the helicopters for flying in such difficult conditions close to the mountain.

Despite the poor visibility they also winched two volunteers and some equipment off the hill.

