Mountain rescue volunteer takes to school bus after car won’t start during emergency call

One Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team rescuer took to a school bus to provide emergency to help a hillwalker who fell.

The alarm was raised after someone injured their back while descending Sgurr na h-Ulaidh.

Help was immediately scrambled with a helicopter, specialist all-terrain vehicle, pick-up truck all called to the rescue.

However, after one Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team (GMR) volunteer’s car would not start, they took to the local school bus to still try and provide assistance.

The dedication of the team member has been praised by the team on social media.

A statement read: “A variety of vehicles were used in this rescue, including one of our four-wheel drive vans, the 6×6 all-terrain vehicle, a 4×4 pickup truck, and obviously the helicopter, all as you would expect.

“However, in what may be a first, one volunteer reached the rescue after getting on the school bus when their car wouldn’t start.

“Fortunately, the rescue was complete when they arrived, but they were still prepared to head up the hill if needed.

“The above is just one small example of the dedication shown by GMR volunteers.”

What happened to hillwalker after mountain rescue in Glencoe?

While the mountain rescue team member made their way to the scene on the school bus, efforts were underway to rescue the hillwalker.

Due to the low cloud and the person’s back injury, efforts were made to reach them on foot despite the helicopter being called.

The first Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team volunteers reach them shortly after a paramedic was lowered to the scene and it was decided the rest of the team, including the person on the school bus, could be stood down.

The hillwalker was winched into the helicopter and airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team has praised the “breath taking” skill of the helicopters for flying in such difficult conditions close to the mountain.

Despite the poor visibility they also winched two volunteers and some equipment off the hill.