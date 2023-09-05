Tourist tax: What’s raised on Skye should stay on Skye, say island businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourist tax: What’s raised on Skye should stay on Skye, say island businesses

Most firms interviewed say income should not be collected and distributed by Highland Council

By John Ross
Businesses on Skye want any visitor levy money to stay on the island.
Businesses on Skye want any visitor levy money to stay on the island.

Businesses on Skye have made an emphatic plea to have money raised from a future visitor levy collected and spent on the island.

A new local survey shows general opposition to proposals for the levy, or tourist tax.

But, if the charge is implemented, Skye businesses say the income should be invested locally and not go into a wider Highland Council pot.

The Scottish Government has published a Bill to enable councils to invest more in local tourism facilities and services through a levy on overnight stays.

If passed, the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill will give councils the power to apply the levy based on a percentage of the accommodation cost.

Survey shows majority against the levy

The destination management organisation SkyeConnect received 170 responses to a recent survey on the issue.

It showed just over 60% are against a levy being imposed on all overnight accommodation. 82% oppose it being collected and distributed by Highland Council.

Almost 90% believe the revenue raised on Skye should be spent on Skye. 82% favour local administration by the destination management organisation (DMO).

The survey also showed 85% of businesses believe the levy should also be applied to campervans, caravans and motorhomes.

Gary Curley says there are fears revenue raised on Skye will be diverted into a central pot

Three quarters of respondents were from the self-catering and B&B sector, with 70% saying they do not have the means to collect and administer the levy.

In addition, 64% say they would take fewer bookings if the levy pushed their business over the VAT registration threshold.

The SkyeConnect board will submit a response to the Scottish Government ahead of the consultation deadline on September 15.

The Scottish Parliament has also created an online ‘Citizen Space’ which allows for more informal comments.

Skye faces unique and increased pressures

SkyeConnect chairman Gary Curley said: “It’s clear that there is general opposition to the current Visitor Levy Bill proposals.

“However, if it is to be implemented, the business community on Skye insists that revenue raised locally should be spent locally and administered by the DMO.

“As Scotland’s second most popular destination, Skye faces unique and increased pressures on our environment, infrastructure, and communities.

“The concern is that substantial revenue raised locally will be diverted into a central Highland Council pot and spent across the region rather than directly benefitting and protecting Skye.”

HIghland Council says a visitor levy could raise raise £5 million-£10 million a year.

Highland councillors voted in 2019 to support a Highland visitor levy to manage the effect more than six million visitors annually have.

This followed a survey of 6,600 residents, businesses and visitors to the region on the issue.

According to an assessment carried out by the council in 2019, a Highland tourist tax would raise £5 million-£10 million a year.

It has been opposed by many hoteliers, including Tony Story, CEO at the Kingsmills Hotel Group. He said the plan is “awful”.

More consultation

The council’s economy and infrastructure chairman Ken Gowans said the earliest a levy could be applied would be in 2026.

“That’s to allow time for consultation with organisations such as SkyeConnect and others in a similar position.

“Whatever comes forward to council, a large chunk of that will be informed by the tourism sector.

“It’s a bit premature to talk about who is getting the money. There is a whole raft of things we need to look at. I look forward to SkyeConnect and other partners being part of that conversation.”

Conversation